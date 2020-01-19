A Timeline of Florence Pugh & Zach Braff's 'Controversial' Coupling

2020 will be remembered as the year Florence Pugh became a superstar. After a string of hit roles in 2019 — which included turns in Midsommar and Little Women — she was no longer considered a rising star, but a movie star in her own right. And in the early days of 2020, Pugh was nominated for her first-ever Oscar, appeared on the cover of Vogue, and hit the late night circuit. But with her newfound attention also came criticism of her relationship. Pugh is dating former Scrubs star Zach Braff — and the Internet is not here for it.

The main issue for fans is that Braff, 44, and Pugh, recently 24, have a 21-year age gap between them. But despite the two decade difference, Pugh and Braff have been steadily seeing each other since spring 2019.

For those who need to know the exact details and dates — and want to form their own thoughts on their romance — here's a timeline of Florence Pugh and Zach Braff's relationship.

1. March 2019: The Meet-Cute Adobe Creative Cloud on YouTube ‌Braff and Pugh met on the set of Braff's short film In the Time It Takes To Get There, which follows a day in the life of the first social media influencer (Pugh) and her handler (Alicia Silverstone). It was made for Adobe Cloud, based on a poster design contest winner's entry.

2. April 12: The Hand-Hold Heard Round The Internet Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images The first photo of the couple holding hands makes the rounds. E! Online reports that the couple hadn't yet commented whether they were dating, and that the last time Braff was confirmed to be in a serious relationship was in 2014, with model Taylor Bagley.

3. October 7: Wholesome At Whole Foods David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images The two laid low until six months later, when Page Six reported the couple "canoodling." Not at the hottest club or the restaurant de jour, but at the Hollywood Whole Foods. The anonymous tipster said they were "joking and playing around" and that it was "very clear" to them "they were a couple."

4. November 2019: Private Premieres Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Though they attended separately, Braff and Pugh were both spotted at the Marriage Story and Little Women premieres in New York City.

5. December 16: Talk To The Hand Pugh posted this Instagram with the caption, "First pit-stop, Matzo Ball soup. #curingjetlag101." Braff commented on the post with a princess emoji, and that was that...until user @anastasiaglover wrote to Braff, "you're 44 years old". The comments section instantly blew up with opinions on the couple's 21 year age gap. Pugh herself responded directly, saying "and yet he got it" with an ok hand emoji.

6. January 13: Oscar Nods Instagram The day the Oscar nominations were announced, Pugh posted her own (adorably personal) reaction to the good news she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Little Women. But later that day, a "story" appeared on Braff's Instagram of Pugh celebrating.