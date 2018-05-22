A White House Sinkhole Is Growing By The Day & Twitter Thinks It's The Perfect Metaphor

According to multiple reports, a sinkhole has opened on the White House Lawn. Groundskeepers confirmed the existence of the sinkhole, which is outside the office of Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, and one reporter who photographed it remarked that it's getting bigger by the day.

"This week I’ve been observing a sinkhole on the @WhiteHouse North Lawn, just outside the press briefing room, growing larger by the day," Voice of America reporter Steve Herman tweeted on Twitter Tuesday. Herman posted photos of the sinkhole, which is now surrounded by caution tape and orange cones. He said that it grew "noticeably bigger between Sunday and Monday" — and that a second sinkhole has opened up next to it.

There have been several sinkholes in the nation's capitol over the last several years, one of which partially swallowed a school bus, but this is the first time one has been reported on White House grounds, according to Quartz. It's unclear what precipitated this one, and the opening of a mysterious hole outside the White House press office sent Twitter into a tizzy, with many users viewing the sinkhole as a kind of metaphor for the Trump administration.

Here are some of Twitter's best reactions to the White House sinkhole.

Just Dropping In A sinkhole did indeed open outside of President Trump's Mar-a-lago resort in 2017 — and it was reported exactly one year, to the day, before news of the White House sinkhole broke.

Foiled The First Lady's office hasn't weighed in on the sinkhole yet.

Hallelujah Many saw the sinkhole as a potentially positive development.

The Dictionary Weighs In This is far from the first time Dictionary.com has subtly poked fun at national politics. More to come...

Drain It News of the sinkhole produced a flood of "drain the swamp" references on Twitter. More to come...

"A Muddy Depression" This description appears to come from Earth Magazine, not the U.S. Geological Survey. Either way, many found it a fitting depiction of the White House sinkhole. More to come...

Elle's Take No, this isn't an Onion headline. More to come...