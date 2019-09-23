Given the genuine euphoria over HBO's Euphoria, glittery makeup looks are far more than a mere festival staple in 2019. Now, one major brand is taking note of the shimmery trend. Anastasia Beverly Hills is launching a collection of colorful loose glitters, and you can use the pigments for your face, body, and hair. Gather all the makeup inspiration you can from the HBO series because achieving Euphoria's iconic beauty looks just got way easier.

Anastasia Beverly Hills has become well-known for its super pigmented eyeshadow palettes. Between the brand’s influencer collaborations with drag queen Alyssa Edwards and beauty icon Jackie Aina, the makeup brand is pushing out colorful and experimental products this year. After news broke of the brand's soon-to-be-released pastel Norvina Pro Palette Vol. 2, ABH announced a collection of 10 loose glitters in similar shades.

Many glitters have the tendency to be chunky and, at times, irritating to the eye. The new ABH glitters, according to a press release, are finely-milled into a lightweight formula designed to solve that problem. Plus, the reflective properties in the metallic glitters will help you achieve the popular “wet look" with a Maddy-like twist.

The loose glitter pigments will drop as part of the Norvina Collection on Sept. 26. They will be sold for $15 each on the Anastasia Beverly Hills website. The glitters will also be sold online and in-store at Sephora starting on Sept. 26, but the shades Color Wave, Day 2, Keep Palm, Team No Sleepy, and Wavy won’t hit shelves at the retailer until Oct. 31.

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

The loose glitters above are the four shades you'll be able to grab on launch day at Sephora. Carnival (top left) is described as a coral with a green shift, Flower Child (top right) is an iridescent pastel rainbow shade, Dimension (bottom left) is a stunning starry holographic pigment, and Rally (bottom right) is a sage green.

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

Color Wave (a shimmery green and gold shift), Day 2 (a peachy iridescent), Keep Palm (an aquamarine blue and green shift), Team No Sleep (a holographic purple), and Wavy (the cool violet gray glitter in the photo below) will all be available in-store at Sephora starting Oct. 31. The brand recommends applying any of these loose pigments with its Glitter Adhesive, which retails for $18.

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

There is one shade in the bunch that you can only get on the Anastasia Beverly Hills website, and it's the royal purple loose glitter shade on the right.

Euphoria-inspired makeup is in your future, thanks to these glimmering glitters. Get ready to channel your inner Jules.