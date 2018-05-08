On Monday, a new report from the National Abortion Federation (NAF) revealed that abortion clinic trespassing has tripled since Trump took office — further infringing on a woman's right to safely secure an abortion. Moreover, NAF believes that those committing these offenses may be encouraged by the anti-reproductive rights stance of the Trump administration.

As Rewire.News reported, NAF has been tracking levels of violence and disruption at abortion clinics in the United States since 1977. In its recently-released 2017 report, it found that trespassing at abortion clinics had risen from 247 incidents in 2016 to 823 incidents in 2017 — around triple the rate.

The report also revealed some additional troubling information. It found that incidents of obstruction at clinics, which is defined as "the act of causing a delay or an attempt to cause a delay in the conduct of business or prevent persons from entering or exiting an area,” rose to 1,700 in 2017 — up from around 580 incidents in 2016. Moreover, the NAF report revealed that death threats and threats of harm against clinics doubled from 2016 to 2017.

As Rewire.News noted, NAF's President and CEO, Vicki Saporta, believes that Trump administration policies and rhetoric may have played a role in this uptick in hostility toward abortion clinics. As Saporta told the outlet during a phone interview,

We see in terms of the rhetoric we monitor and the activities that are taking place that [anti-abortion activists] are emboldened by what they see as a very supportive [presidential] administration ... They are doing what they can to disrupt care at clinics and make it much harder for clinics to access care.

Saporta also echoed similar sentiments in a statement released by her organization (as reported by The Independent), in which she emphasized the need for law enforcement to pay particular attention to threats against clinics. As Saporta described:

We know that hostile rhetoric, including rhetoric from anti-abortion elected officials, can incite some to take the law into their own hands by threatening abortion providers and committing acts of violence ... Given the political climate and the increase in hate incidents throughout the country, it is more important than ever that law enforcement and prosecutors appropriately respond to anti-abortion criminal activity.

.The report noted that hostility against abortion clinics did lead to several arrests last year. In May of 2017, ten individuals were arrested and charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act after seeking to stop women from entering a clinic. In September of the same year, two anti-abortion activists were arrested after they entered a clinic waiting room to speak with patients and subsequently refused to leave.

