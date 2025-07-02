This Cash Hack Lets You Enjoy A Fun Weekend On A Budget

It’s so easy to spend the weekend swiping your debit card with reckless abandon. A coffee here, a shopping trip there, a few drinks with friends, and before you know it, you’ve blown your budget. It’s not uncommon to spend hundreds of dollars on a busy Saturday, often without even realizing it.

That’s why many people are trying to have more “cash only” weekends — a savings hack that’s making the rounds on TikTok. The idea is to withdraw a set amount of cash from the bank on Friday and then use that — and only that — to pay for your activities. Once the money is gone, that’s your cue to stop shopping, buying food, and splurging on lattes.

According to Nadia Vanderhall, a financial planner and founder of The Brands and Bands, the fact that it’s so common to pay with your phone makes this budgeting trick all the more necessary. “Most people are used to tapping with Apple Pay or Google Pay — you’re not even pulling out your wallet anymore,” she tells Bustle. “You just tap and keep it moving. But that’s the issue: when the money leaves that fast, you’re not tracking what you’re truly spending.”

The “cash only” weekend hack is an easy way to stick to a budget, but it’s also about slowing down and bringing more intention back to your cash flow. Here’s what to know.

The Benefits Of A “Cash Only” Weekend

“You decide how much you want to spend for the weekend, pull that amount in cash on Friday, and that’s all you allow yourself to use through Sunday,” says Vanderhall. Once it’s gone, you need to change your plans or go back home.

By creating a hard limit, handling real paper money, and actually witnessing it all dwindle away, the hope is you’ll slow your spending and create more mindfulness around your spending habits, especially if you’re someone who loves little extras and last-minute splurges.

Cash only weekends drive home how much things cost, too. A brunch bill split with friends is $70, a trip to get coffee and a croissant is $15, and it all adds up fast.

According to Vanderhall, this hack works well for people who feel like their weekends always blow up their budget. “If you swipe without thinking or tend to overspend on food, convenience, or random little things, this can help create real awareness.”

Another benefit? This trick also works as a mindset shift, she says. Take note if you blow through your cash faster than expected, or feel frustrated that you can’t take more out. That could be a sign to take a deeper look at your relationship with money.

How To Do A “Cash Only” Weekend

To try a cash only weekend, look at how much is in your account, your monthly budget, and also your agenda for the days ahead. Consider any get-togethers you have planned, like a Saturday night birthday party, as well as what might pop up at random, like a last-minute movie with your partner.

The amount you take out should be enough to cover those expenses without requiring you to dip into your savings or push back bills, says Vanderhall. If you realize you won’t have enough left for a bill, that’s your sign to rearrange your weekend. You can also factor in any errands, like grocery shopping. When you only have cash on hand, it’ll be tougher to buy “extras,” like snacks, lip balms, and random drinks just because.

Once you make a withdrawal from the ATM, take the cash and tuck it safely into an envelope or your wallet, and then promise yourself you won’t tap your card or phone. That said, Vanderhall does recommend keeping another form of payment on you, just in case of emergencies.

“The key is not to make that card too easy to reach,” she says, meaning you shouldn’t store it in your back pocket or phone case. Instead, bury it deep in the bottom of your bag so you’ll have to pause and think for a second before grabbing it to pay, and that’ll buy you time to reconsider what’s worth buying and what isn’t.

The cash only weekend is a great system if you tend to swipe without thinking, overspend on vibes or convenience, or often wake up on Monday wondering where your money went.

“A lot of folks budget their fixed costs, but forget about the spontaneous ‘I deserve it’ spending that tends to happen on the weekend,” says Vanderhall. “This approach helps you feel your spending in real time, keep your non-bill budget in check, and make more intentional choices — all without killing your fun.”

Source:

Nadia Vanderhall, financial planner, founder of The Brands and Bands