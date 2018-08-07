America's leading non-profit civil liberties organization, ACLU, is suing Jeff Sessions over his asylum directive from June. In a tweet posted on Tuesday, ACLU stated, "We’re suing Jeff Sessions for illegally denying asylum protections to immigrants fleeing domestic and gang violence brutality. These policies undermine the fundamental human rights of women and violate decades of settled asylum law."

In June, the Justice Department under Sessions released a directive expanding on how Trump's attorney general would change the criteria related to applying for asylum — a ruling of particular consequence for Central Americans — in the United States. At the time, Sessions justified the changes by saying "asylum was never meant to alleviate all problems — even all serious problems — that people face every day all over the world."

Under his ruling, Sessions said, "Generally, claims by aliens pertaining to domestic violence or gang violence perpetrated by non-governmental actors will not qualify for asylum." Another part of Session's ruling states, "The mere fact that a country may have problems effectively policing certain crimes — such as domestic violence or gang violence — or that certain populations are more likely to be victims of crime, cannot itself establish an asylum claim,"

Since then, ACLU has been clear about its stance on Sessions' move: this would be disastrous for migrant women fleeing domestic and gang violence. Just a month before he released his directive, ACLU legal director David Cole even wrote in May, "Unlike Trump, Sessions has been able to implement major changes to the agency charged with protecting the rights of all Americans, the attorney general may actually be the more dangerous of the two."

