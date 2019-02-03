If you consider yourself a Maroon 5 fan, then you're going to want to check out these photos of Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's kids. Levine and Prinsloo are the proud parents of two daughters, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. Based on the way the singer and the model talk about their children, not to mention all the pictures they share of them on Instagram, it's probably safe to say they couldn't love being a mother and father more.

Before Levine became a father for the first time to Dusty in September 2016, he told Entertainment Tonight,

"I'm ready to be a dad. You're born to be a parent, that's what we're here for, really. All the other sh*t is great, but it's not what we're here for."

And look at Levine and Prinsloo now. They have two beautiful daughters (Gio was born in February 2018), who they can't get enough of. In May 2018, The Voice judge opened up about being a dad to only daughters. He told ET, "Girls are better than boys. I didn't think I was going to [love fathering daughters,] but I love it." He continued, "I always knew it was going to be the way — I knew I was having girls."

Prinsloo feels exactly the same way as Levine about having a family. "I think for both of us, we’re just so obsessed with being a family and having a family — seeing this next step in our life," she told People in August 2017. "He’s such an incredible dad, and so excited to see her grow up. It’s so awesome."

And with that, check out all of these super sweet photos of Levine and Prinsloo with their daughters.

1. Adam's In Heaven

Can we talk about her little hat?

2. Dusty Rose Is The Sweetest

*heart melts*

3. The Tiniest Santa Ever

This is what makes Christmas the most wonderful time of the year.

4. The Cutest Blurry Photo Ever

You might not be able to see Dusty and Gio's faces, but the way Levine and Prinsloo are smiling says it all.

5. Sister Selfie

That sure looks like Dusty's eye in the top lefthand corner.

6. Behati's Caption Speaks Volumes

It sure sounds like she couldn't have asked for a better partner. Also, how sweet is this picture of Levine and Gio?

7. They Already Have A Superstar

When you're dad's a rockstar, you get to star in his music videos. FYI, this is from Maroon 5's video for "Girls Like You."

8. Pure Happiness

It doesn't cuter than this video.

9. A Picture Full Of So Much Love

The perfect way to ring in a new year.

10. Happy Father's Day

One very happy family.

11. A Family Celebration

Levine received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2017 and he, of course, had his family to celebrate with him. As Prinsloo captioned her congratulatory post,

"A very surreal and amazing day for our family. I'm so proud of all your accomplishments, but mostly I'm proud of the amazing person you are. Best dad best husband, we love you."

Do you need further proof that Levine and Prinsloo love being spouses and parents? Yeah, their family joy is pretty apparent.