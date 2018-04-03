Adele Officiated A Wedding & Fans On Twitter Are Screaming “Goals!”

Being famous — and therefore having famous friends — can be a major bonus when you're ready to walk down the aisle. Just ask Adele's BFF, UK talk show host Alan Carr. On April 2, news broke that Adele officiated Carr's wedding, and fans on Twitter are freaking out about all the amazing aesthetic details.

Carr spoke to The One Show on Monday (via the Mirror) about marrying his partner of 10 years, Paul Drayton, back in January — and revealed that Adele didn't just officiate their wedding — she pretty much planned the entire thing. "It was Adele... she planned it," Carr said when asked about his wedding by the show's hosts. "It was in her back garden."

"We've known her for ages," Carr continued, "and we told her we were getting married, and she went, 'Can I please plan the whole day for you?'" Adele and Carr have been friends since they first met at the BRIT Awards in 2008, according to the Mirror, and the singer pulled out all the stops for Carr's special day.

"She organized everything," the Chatty Man host told The One Show. "She's the most kindest, sweetest, most generous person ever. She does it all at her house," he continued, "and we go in there and there’s a grand piano with a man playing "Ordinary People" [by John Legend] and then she sang our songs with the first dance. It was absolutely amazing. I could never repay her," Carr said. "She's a one-off, as we all know. She's just the best."

Adele confirmed the news herself with an Instagram post on April 3, the singer's first post since January 30. In the photo (which you can see here), Adele looks positively ethereal in a stunning, floor-length, cream embroidered gown, complete with a matching floor-length cape. The singer is positioned in front of a breath-taking back-drop — a massive, blooming wall of multi-colored roses that could easily be mistaken for a congratulatory Kardashian-Jenner gift.

"Seeing as the cats out the bag," she captioned the photo. "I married two of my best friends in January. You know me any excuse to dress up... @chattyman #LoveisLove."

Shortly thereafter, fans on Twitter went wild — suddenly, everyone and their mother had new wedding aesthetic #goals. Already married? Still goals for vow renewal. Got a wedding in the works? Adele is a must-have. No partner, no love life, no wedding on the horizon? Stick that Instagram picture up on your Pinterest board now, because it will forever and always be goals.

And why not aspire for that kind of greatness on your wedding day? Plenty of fans likely use Adele's songs at some point during their wedding — perhaps while they're walking down the aisle, or maybe for the first dance — but can you imagine how much more emotional the whole thing would be if Adele was actually there, in person, singing love songs to you and your betrothed herself? Honestly, there could never been enough Kleenex to dry all the wet eyes that moment would produce.

Aside from the entertainment factor, if the rest of Carr's wedding was anywhere close to as beautiful as the giant rose wall decoration in the singer's Instagram post, the whole thing was probably pretty dreamy. Do we think she already owned that Persian-esque rug she's standing on, by the way? Because it somehow manages to match the flowers perfectly, and now I must have one.

And not that she'll need it, but if Adele ever decides to stop singing (please never let that happen, by the way), she's definitely got a future in wedding planning/officiating/singing, and/or just straight-up being an ethereal, professional reception guest.