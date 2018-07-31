The BBC reports that an airplane has crashed in Mexico. The Aeroméxico Airlines flight, which has a capacity of 100 passengers, reportedly crashed in the city of Durango shortly after takeoff.

The governor of Durango said that nobody died in the crash; it isn't yet clear if anyone was injured, however. Aeroméxico confirmed on Twitter that one of its flights had suffered an "accident" and said that it is in the process of investigating what happened.

"We are working to gather additional information and will provide more details as they become available and confirmed," Aeromexico said on Twitter. "Our priority is to guarantee the safety of the clients and crew on board."

The chief of Mexico's Communication and Transportation Ministry said that the plane "fell upon takeoff," according to the Associated Press. while the country's interior minister said that the plane had 97 passengers and four crew members on board when it crashed. Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto‏ said that the National Defense, National System of Civil Protection and the Communications and Transportation Ministry will be collaborating in the aftermath of the accident.

Images from the scene show the body of the plane smoldering in a field. Aeromexico says that it was en route to Mexico City.

More to come...