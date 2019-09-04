It's been three years since fans saw Chase McNary on The Bachelorette, but it hasn't been that long since he was last on TV. After JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, Chase went on two other TV shows, opened a restaurant/bar, moved away from Colorado, moved back to Colorado, dated a highly controversial woman, and more. Suffice it to say, he's been busy.

Chase was eliminated in third place on JoJo's season, meaning that he stood a real chance at being the next Bachelor. He claimed to Us Weekly that he'd even signed the paperwork to be the next leading man, but that the producers changed their minds and went with Nick Viall at the last minute. "I found out with the rest of the world that it was Nick," he told the outlet. But after taking some time and space to reflect on the situation, he told Us Weekly that he was grateful he didn't get the gig.

"It's one of those things where I opened my heart and my mind and my thoughts [to] being the Bachelor, and I was ready to try it, and I was ready to do it. And now that I'm not, I'm actually glad. You know? I'm glad that I can find love in a more organic, natural way."

One of the people Chase dated following The Bachelorette was controversial political commentator Tomi Lahren. It was a brief romance, according to what Chase said in another Us Weekly interview from 2017. "We were talking for about two weeks, but we weren't in the same place, so we went our separate ways," he said. "I have nothing bad to say about her. She's a great girl."

After Lahren, Chase tried his hand at reality TV dating again. He went on MTV's Ex On The Beach, on which contestants try to find love but are interrupted when their exes show up and also try to date on the show. (No, Lahren was not Chase's ex on the series.) He told the Denver Post that it was not an easy show to film in comparison to The Bachelorette. "It's definitely more dramatic," he said. "When you get coeds living in the house with real live relationships and exes coming in, that's where actual drama and emotions come in. You're always with your ex or someone else's exes. There was never an easy moment."

But the experience didn't make Chase swear off TV for good. A year later, he joined the cast of The Challenge, which was a lot different than the dating shows he'd previously been on. "It's different because there are actual athletic, physical challenges," he told Page Six. "Way better than talking about love and feelings."

In between going on TV shows, Chase made a major move. He left Colorado and moved to Scottsdale, Arizona — before moving back to Denver shortly afterwards to launch a new project. According to the Denver Post, Chase recently opened a bar/restaurant in Denver called Revel Social. It's right by the baseball field in Denver where the Colorado Rockies play, so that's a pretty prime location for a bar and eatery.

And that's not all. Chase expanded his entrepreneurship portfolio recently by developing a green juice product. All in all, he's been super busy since leaving The Bachelorette — and he filled the time he would have spent as the Bachelor with a ton of other projects. It seems like things worked out the way they were meant to in the end.