Spoilers ahead for Too Hot to Handle. Chloe was one of the 10 contestants to walk away with $7,500 in the Too Hot to Handle finale, and after Too Hot to Handle, Chloe's Instagram shows she's still maintaining friendships with her fellow cast mates and channeling self-love and positivity in her daily life. While she proudly proclaimed she was "not the brightest spark... in the book" in the first episode, Chloe has since learned to not put herself down as much, and according to her Instagram, she's feeling more empowered than ever.

Chloe was one of several contestants to leave Too Hot to Handle without a solid love connection, but it wasn't for a lack of trying. She crushed on Harry early on, but he only had eyes for Francesca. Her and David shared a clever strawberry smooch, but the chemistry just wasn't there. She then for real kissed Bryce in Episode 5, and then Kori in Episode 6, but both men ended up not being worth the prize money deduction. As Chloe told Elite Daily, it wasn't until the yoni puja workshop that she finally formed a strong emotional bond with someone special: herself.

"Doing the challenge, like, really empowered me into thinking, 'I'm not going to feel like that anymore. I need to respect my yoni, I need to respect myself,'" Chloe explained. She admitted that when she first came on the show, she was intimidated by how intelligent everyone else seemed, so she put herself down. By the end of Too Hot to Handle, though, she decided that she wanted to stand up for herself, and for "every single independent woman out there that has ever been messed over by a guy."

You can see this new outlook shine through in Chloe's Instagram, which features a lot of positivity and interacting with fans. In her latest post, she reminded women that they should feel free to do whatever they want, regardless of what anyone says. "If you want to run for Prime Minister, you can. If you don’t, that’s wonderful, too," she wrote. "Shave your armpits, don’t shave them, wear flats one day, heels the next." Preach!

She ended the post by writing that "we want to empower women to do exactly what they want, to be true to themselves, to have the opportunities to develop." Harry, Lydia, Francesca, Nicole, and Bryce all liked the post, with Harry writing, "I think you should run for prime minister." (Is he joking? Probably. Is it nice that they're all sharing in the good vibes anyway? Yes.)

In another post, Chloe thanked the fans of the show, writing that "your love and support means all the world to me!" Several fans on her Instagram have already asked if it's possible for a Chloe-centric Netflix spin-off or for her to return to a potential Too Hot to Handle Season 2, and she's already posted a humorous "Life According to Chloe" video in response.

Ultimately, the U.K. based model may not be dating anyone after Too Hot to Handle, but in the meantime, Chloe seems to have built up a dedicated fanbase, and has formed a deeper emotional connection with herself. As her social distancing post hints, it's all love and sunshine over here.