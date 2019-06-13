Airbnb Adventures Offers New Immersive Travel Experiences You Can Book Directly Through The Site

On Thursday, Airbnb announced its debut of Airbnb Adventures, which will offer new immersive travel experiences to customers. This new feature is an expansion of its already existing Airbnb Experiences, and includes a vast selection of rare and unique opportunities for travelers to interact with their hosts and the places they travel, much like locals. The multi-day experiences featured on Airbnb Adventures range from the kinds of things you'd save for your bucket list to the kinds of things that are so niche, and so out there, that you never even dreamed of in the first place.

Simply put, travelers who sign up for Airbnb Adventures are paying to stay and play, all at once. Instead of trying to arrange lodging, excursions and transportation on your own, Airbnb Adventure hosts do all of that foot work for you. All you have to do is sign up for an adventure and pay a flat fee — from there, your itinerary is managed by your host, who also happens to be a expert in whatever your field of interest or travel locale is.

To mark the launch of Airbnb Adventures, Airbnb is flexing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that might seem ~extra~, but is honestly just indicative for what else they have in store with the new venture. For one time only, a limited number of guests will get a chance to go "around the world in 80 days" — literally. The opportunity is inspired by the classic novel of the same name, written by Jules Verne nearly 150 years ago. This adventure will take lucky guests through six continents, 18 countries, two oceans, five seas and eight modes of transportation including a hot air balloon — because duh. According to Airbnb, the trip will mirror the book so much that guests will embark on the journey from London just like the book protagonist Phileas Fogg’s original London departure in 1873. If you're interested in the trip of a lifetime, it will be available for booking starting on Thursday, June 20 at $5,000 per person — but remember, there are only so many spots available, so jump on this offer early if you're keen.

Airbnb

If you don't have 80 days to travel the world but do have a few vacation days saved up to partake in some other rewarding opportunities, you'll want to check out all that the Airbnb Adventures platform has to offer. Each adventure is led by a local expert that's been vetted to ensure that they meet quality and safety standards. Aka, not only can you count on them for providing a safe space, but you can also count on them for providing an experience that they're well versed it and can contribute personal knowledge with a personal touch. Currently there are over 200 totally exclusive Adventures to choose from. I know, it sounds expensive, but guess what? These experiences are totally affordable, with opportunities starting as low as $79 for an overnight trip up to $5000 for a 10-day trek.

“Getting access to epic and transformational travel has never been easier than through Airbnb Adventures,” said Joe “Joebot” Zadeh, VP Experiences, Airbnb. “Like Airbnb Experiences, people can escape their day-to-day and put their screens and devices away but now instead of just a few hours, they have the option to be fully immersed off-the-beaten-path, to push themselves out of their comfort zones and have experiences that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.”

Interested? Here are some of the most awe-inspiring trips currently available for booking:

Seaweed And Seafood Safari In Sweden

Airbnb

This trip is two days, and will teach you everything there is to know about seaweed, oysters, and the local seafood on Sweden’s west coast. You'll stay at a boutique hotel, and you'll definitely have a boutique experience on the oyster farm and at your private dinner.

Farm Stay In Indiana Amish Country

Airbnb

Curious about living off the grid? On this three-day trip, you'll learn craftsmanship, farming, cooking traditions of the Amish and Mennonites. Stay in this family's home in rural Indiana, gain a lot of invaluable skills and then put them to use to make an epic meal entirely off the land.

Paranormal Tour Of The U.S. Southwest

Airbnb

Ever wonder if we're alone? On this three-day trip, you'll travel from Southern Utah to Nevada, stopping to see ghost towns, petroglyphs, and haunted hotels on the way to paranormal hotspot Area 51. Your tour guide is the founder of Utah's only UFO festival and will guide you down the Extraterrestrial Highway to Area 51, a famous military institution that "doesn't actually exist", according to the US government. ~do doo do do do doo do do~

Olympic National Park: Seek Sasquatch

Airbnb

Think Big Foot is out there? Maybe you'll find him on this three-day trip through Olympic National Park. Even if you don't see him you are guaranteed to hike through waterfalls, mountains, and beaches — that's good enough right? You'll also be treated to Pacific Coast sunsets, campfires, dinner, cocktails and an Instagram-worthy cabin stay.

Cowboy Life In The American Wild West

Airbnb

Are you a fan of Westworld? Ever wish you could experience that wild wild west? You literally can with this three-day trip to an abandoned mining town. You'll stay at a historic hotel from 1871 and tour the town’s underground mine system and abandoned buildings, learn how silver is mined, enjoy classic cocktails and bonfire dinners, play poker, and stargaze with high-powered telescopes. By the time you leave you'll be a full-blown cowboy.

Track Lions On Foot With Warriors

Airbnb

This three-day trip through lion country, Kenya, will give you a chance to discover wildlife with Samburu warriors and a conservationist, so you can do so responsibly. This trip includes an on-foot safari, lion spottings galore and a very unique opportunity to cross the equator.

