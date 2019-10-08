If you've ever looked up at the sky, noticed a Goodyear Blimp, and absentmindedly thought, "I wish I could spend the night in there," — I'm sure we all have, don't be shy! — this news is for you. To celebrate all things college football, at which the infamous blimp is always present, the Goodyear Blimp is being made available for booking on Airbnb for overnight stays for a limited time. Beginning on October 15, enthusiastic college football fans and fans of vacationing in odd places alike will be able to request to book the iconic Blimp for a one-night stay at the end of October that will be unlike any other place they have — or will ever — stay.

This limited time offer is partly to kick off the college football season, but also to commemorate the famed Blimp, which has been providing aerial coverage of sports games since 1955 and will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. (An extra special honor on account of the fact that it's the first non-player or coach to ever receive the honor.)

The Blimp will not be flying through the air during your stay (sorry), rather it will be docked at its hangar in Mogadore, Ohio. This is because of something called safety. The hangar will be decked out with hospitable touches, though, to make the whole the-blimp-won't-be-in-the-air thing less disappointing.

Airbnb

According to Airbnb, because the blimp is relatively small inside, the hangar won't just be hospitable, it will also have festive furnishings so that you can spend some time out of the aircraft during your stay. Read: this experience won't make you claustrophobic, and you will not be confined to the Blimp for the entirety of your stay.

When you arrive, you'll have exclusive access to the Goodyear hangar, (which is the size of almost three football fields), the football lounge (where you can relax and watch some of the all-time best rivalry games in college football history), a lakefront spot (with a grill, fire pit, cornhole, and other tailgate essentials), prime tickets to the big game on Oct. 26, and tons of official gear. What's more, if you're having trouble deciding who to pick as your overnight guests, there will be space for up to four of your friends to hang out with you during the day in the hangar, so you can spread the love.

Airbnb

The Blimp will only have three open booking days (Oct. 22, Oct. 23, or Oct. 24), and it can only be booked for one night. This is to maximize the amount of people who can stay in it during the short amount of time it's available for booking, as it has pressing plans to fly out and capture aerial footage of the Michigan college football rivalry game on Oct. 26.

So, if this sounds appealing to you, you'll have to act fast: Each booking is priced at $150 a night (plus taxes and fees), and it can accommodate two guests per each stay.

Airbnb

On a rolling basis, throughout the day on October 15 you'll be able to book your stay. While it's not a contest, the fact that there are so few dates available and such limited accommodations means it's going to be a contest for who can log on to the official Blimp Airbnb listing at just the right moment. So, if you're interested, set a reminder in your phone and get together your adventure crew stat.