Hot diggity dog! What better way to celebrate National Hot Dog Day on Jul. 24 than by booking an overnight stay in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile? I mean really, I'm asking: is there a better way to celebrate? Eating Oscar Mayer Wieners inside of the Wienermobile, you say? Oh, yeah you can do that, too. In honor of National Hot Dog Day, Airbnb and Oscar Mayer have banded together to make the infamous Wienermobile available for lucky guests to book a stay in, and here's how to do it.

Though you might be familiar with the wiener on wheels (that first hit the streets in 1936), you've never seen it as an overnight accommodation and you've definitely never seen it available for public booking online. This particular Wienermobile (there are six total currently cruising around the country, spreading cheer and hot dogs) will be stationed in Oscar Mayer’s hometown of Chicago, and will open its ~buns~ for three individual overnight stays. This opportunity will only be available from August 1 to 3 — that's three, individual one night stays. Those dates just so happens to fall on the same weekend as Lollapalooza. So, if you're in town for the music festival and looking for some alternative lodging, might I suggest the Wienermobile?

Shutterstock

The 27-foot long hot dog on wheels will be decorated with some Oscar Mayer special touches to be sure, but it won't be all hokey branding. The Wienermobile will be decked out with all the amenities you need for a more than comfortable stay — this is Airbnb after all, there are standards! Only two guests will be able to stay in the dog at a time, but it's perfectly comfortable for that short of a stay. And of course, there will be a mini fridge stocked with Chicago-style hot dogs, a roller grill that you can take home with you as a gift (score!), and an outdoor space so that you can grill and chill while you're there. Plus, for your viewing pleasure, there will be a Wienermobile-inspired art piece by local artist Laura Kiro, and other funky touches.

Tim Boyle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

If you're a lucky guest that gets the chance to stay in the Wienermobile, upon arrival in your hot dog villa, you'll find a “Sun’s Out, Buns Out” welcome package. This package will include all the hot dog-inspired attire you could ever dream of to wear during your stay. You know, to really lean into the experience. More details on the Wienermobile will be released as soon as they become available. Until then, keep checking back on Airbnb Chicago so you don't miss your chance to book one hot dog of a weekend.