While sat scrolling through the internet at your desk or daily commute, it's easy for your mind to drift isn't it? To places far away where you feel like you can escape from reality and totally catch the travel bug. It's a daydream you're pretty susceptible to, but the mere thought of paying for it is laughable. Well guys, get this — you might be able to afford it after all because Airbnb are launching an all-inclusive round-the-world trip for £4,042 per person.

Say what? Yes guys, and this one is inspired by one particularly famous book, Around the World in Eighty Days, by French novelist Jules Verne. So you guessed it, this trip will last for 80 days. And in these 80 days, travellers will have literally everything included. Yep, their accommodation, their travel, and all the food and booze to make this holiday delicious and lit.

Wow, just over £4,000 for the experience of a lifetime? I mean, who needs to save for a mortgage anyway?

During this trip, you'll escape to Ethiopia, see Egypts mysterious landscapes, island hop in Thailand, drink the world's best coffee in Australia, check out ancient temples in South American, and even do your very best cowboy impression in the U.S.

On their website, the service, which has changed the face of travel, describes this unique opportunity. Prepare to drool because guys, this is so lit.

"Circumnavigate the globe during this 12 week trip, where you’ll explore the culture and traditions of medieval Europe, the former Soviet Union, eastern Africa, the Middle East, northern and southern Asia, the South Pacific, the Americas, and a Nordic island. Yes, you read that right."

So, all of this is in order to celebrate Airbnb Adventures, a new service that offers people the opportunity to seek out a genuine experience that is not the traditional tourist route. Affordable and unique, these travel opportunities are one step further in Airbnb's global travel domination. There are, of course, some catches to this 80-day trip, the first and most prominent one being that there are very limited spaces available for this experience.

"To mark the launch of Airbnb Adventures, a limited number of guests will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go Around the World in 80 days," Airbnb writes. "Inspired by the Jules Verne classic written almost 150 years ago, this Adventure will take guests across six continents, 18 countries, two oceans, five seas and eight modes of transportation including, of course, a hot air balloon."

The journey is specifically planned in advance and is from Sept. 1 to Nov. 19 2019, beginning and ending in London.

One of the most amazing things about this trip is that it is a social impact experience. Meaning that 100 percent of what you pay for goes to Malala Fund. Malala Fund is co-founded by student and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and her father Ziauddin. The Malala Fund's goal is to give every girl "12 years of free, safe, quality education."

So, like I said, places are limited and only available on certain days. June 20 was the first day where places were available and obviously the two allocated spots went pretty quick. The next round of ticket sales will be June 26 from 2 p.m. sharp and then again on July at the exact same time. So make sure and mark your calendar in advance for not only the ticket sales but potentially the trip of a lifetime.