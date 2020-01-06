At this point, The Bachelor is basically just an extension of the Miss USA pageant. Like many contestants before her, Alayah from Peter's Bachelor season once competed in the pageant world. That should give her something to talk about with former Miss Alabama Hannah Brown, who's hosting one of Peter's group dates during the premiere episode that Alayah happens to be on.

Alayah didn't compete in the same year as Hannah or fellow pageant contender-turned-Bachelor star Caelynn Miller-Keyes, but like both of them, she did go to the Miss USA pageant. Alayah competed as Miss Texas in the 2019 Miss USA pageant, though she didn't make it into the top 15. Prior to winning Miss Texas, Alayah was Miss San Antonio. That's where her ABC bio says she's from and where she works as an Orthodontist Assistant. The 24-year-old's bio also says it took four tries in the Miss Texas pageant for her to come away the winner. So she isn't someone who gives up easily. Still, Alayah did have to give up her Miss Texas crown last fall, when she passed it on to the current Miss Texas Taylor Kessler.

Miss USA contestants always have some philanthropic passion that they champion as representatives of their state, and Alayah's was literacy. Her Miss Texas bio says that she started a campaign called Read the Way to help encourage local students to read, write, and set goals. It's a personal mission for Alayah, whose bio says that she was diagnosed with dyslexia in high school but worked hard to not let it hold her back. In addition to her Read the Way campaign, Alayah also helped start a clothing boutique where purchases help to fund "literacy initiatives."

Unfortunately, Alayah's Bachelor journey may be a turbulent one. Host Chris Harrison revealed that "maybe the wildest roller coaster ride of the entire season centers around Alayah." He added that it will include "controversy" and "emotion" and that it's something that's never happened on the show before. Of course, Harrison often uses hyperbole when talking about the drama to come, but Alayah will certainly be one to watch if she's involved in a situation that's truly never happened on The Bachelor before.

Until that situation unfolds, what we know for sure about Alayah from the ABC press site photos are that she shows up seemingly without any limo exit gimmicks. She's not wearing a Miss Texas sash a la Caelynn, nor is she dressed like a plane or a windmill (which, yes, people did do based on previews). Instead, Alayah just wore a simple, gorgeous gown to greet Peter. After that, she was chosen for the group date hosted by Hannah B., on which the contestants have to share stories about their sex lives in front of an audience. Sure.

Beyond that, you'll just have to watch to see how things unfold with Alayah, but Chris Harrison made it seem like it's gonna be the most dramatic moment in Bachelor history. We'll believe it when we see it.