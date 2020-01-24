Bustle

Aldi's First Vegan Skincare Range Promises Purse-Friendly Cruelty-Free Products

By Lauren Sharkey
Aldi

Already known for its affordability, Aldi has truly outdone itself with its first vegan skincare range. With prices starting from just £1.99 (and the most expensive item setting you back only £5.99), the vegan Lacura range boasts nine naturally-derived products.

In fact, there's enough in it to give your skincare regime a full refresh. In the morning, slather on the nourishing day cream and eye cream, and don't forget to pack your bag with the convenient hand and nail formula. Come evening time, use the face wash and a soothing sheet mask to calm skin for the days ahead. And once a week, indulge in the face scrub for a spot of gentle exfoliation.

Aldi's range features a few hero ingredients. Shea butter hydrates and heals skin, per Healthline, while sweet almond oil soothes any irritation, reports Byrdie. Coconut oil is also heavily included; it has the ability to repair and restore skin, as Elle notes. Although this oil is ideal for dry skin types, per Get The Gloss, it can block pores so should be avoided by people with acne-prone skin. (Aldi states its products are ideal for all skin types.)

As well as being 100% vegan, the new Lacura collection has also received cruelty-free Leaping Bunny certification, meaning zero products have been tested on animals. Here's everything you can buy from it, both online and in-store. Happy Veganuary.

1. Face Scrub

Lacura Natural Vegan Face Scrub
£2.99
|
Aldi
Infused with coconut oil and sweet almond oil, this weekly scrub promises to gently exfoliate skin and leave it soft and soothed.

2. Face Wash

Lacura Natural Vegan Face Wash
£2.99
|
Aldi
The same blend of oils features in this hydrating facial wash. Use daily to cleanse and calm skin.

3. Hand Cream

Lacura Natural Hand & Nail Cream
£2.99
|
Aldi
Hands and nails need the same nourishing treatment. Use this shea butter and sweet almond oil concoction on dry patches or as a daily treat.

4. Eye Cream

Lacura Natural Vegan Eye Cream
£3.99
|
Aldi
Again, this moisturising eye cream boasts coconut oil and shea butter. Plus, it's specially designed for the delicate area around your peepers.

5. Day Cream

Lacura Natural Vegan Day Cream
£5.99
|
Aldi
The most expensive of the bunch, use this rich moisturiser first thing in the morning to boost its hydration potential.

6. Watermelon Mask

Watermelon Natural Vegan Sheet Masks
£1.99
|
Aldi
Gorgeously scented, this sheet mask duo promises to rejuvenate skin after a hard day's work.

7. Avocado Mask

Avocado Natural Vegan Sheet Masks
£1.99
|
Aldi
The fresh smell of avocado fills this two-pack of sheet masks. The formula promises a hydrated, glowing look.

8. Ginseng Mask

Ginseng Root Natural Sheet Masks
£1.99
|
Aldi
Containing vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, ginseng root is a Korean skincare wonder. These cute sheet masks should pack a punch for tired skin.

9. Matcha Mask

Matcha Green Tea Natural Sheet Masks
£1.99
|
Aldi
A great anti-inflammatory, use these matcha green tea masks when your skin is going through a red, dry phase.