In recent years, Aldi has taken over the beauty scene with its cheap-as-chips products that are often reminiscent of much more expensive brands. And now, the supermarket has done it again, providing fans with a pre-Christmas treat. Aldi's new beauty range includes six super affordable products and aims to give you everything you'll need for that everyday glow.

Named the Lacura collection, every single item is under £7. There's a primer, mascara, blush, bronzer, balm, and a contouring and highlighting kit. Aldi is currently listing the range as a Specialbuy which often means products are limited edition. Everything in the range has just become available online. If you prefer to shop in physical stores, you'll have to wait until November 22 to see them on shelves.

If there's enough demand, there's always a chance that Aldi will restock. According to Glamour, the supermarket is bringing back two hyped products: the £5.99 Exfoliating Mud Mask and the £5.99 Illusion Touch 2 in 1 Foundation.

Reviews of the new range are mixed, leading many to believe that the saying, "You get what you pay for," really does have some truth. Saying that, replenishing your entire make-up bag for less than £50 is an attractive prospect to most. Perhaps it's best to give everything a try and save your pennies (or pounds) for the high-end items you really can't live without.

1 Mascara Lacura Too Legit Mascara £5.99 Aldi This mascara claims to dramatically lengthen lashes and for that effect to stay put all day. Get The Gloss reported that it is indeed worth a buy.

2 Primer Lacura Snapshot Ready Primer £5.99 Aldi Both cruelty- and oil-free, this lightweight primer is designed to create a seamless canvas for your make-up. Costing less than a tenner, it's worth a try.

3 Bronzer Lacura Aloha Bronzer £5.99 Aldi Either apply all over your face for a shimmering glow or underneath your jaw and cheekbones for a subtle look.

4 Blush Lacura Blush £5.99 Aldi Described as a coral shade with "flecks of gold shimmer", this blush may be a bit too much for some. Just don't go too heavy if you don't want to look like a full on disco ball.

5 Contour & Highlight Kit Lacura Broadway Shape & Glow £6.99 Aldi Containing two powders, this set is designed to give you the sculpted face of your dreams. However, it only comes in one shade so may not be suitable for all skin tones.

6 Day Cream Lacura Beautifying Daily Balm £2.29 Aldi Use this cream once a day to banish shine and promote an even skin tone. Its active ingredients include moisturising glycerine, mattifying natural rice powder, and complexion-boosting sea algae and witch hazel extract.

Illusion Touch 2 In 1 Foundation £5.99 Aldi OK, so this isn't technically part of the new range but it is being brought back by Aldi. Billed as a foundation and concealer, the liquid product promises to cover up any impurities. And if you don't carry a mirror around with you, there's a secret one in the lid. Only three shades are available, so bear this in mind when buying.