If you need a little more twee in your life, you’re in luck because this pineapple cooler backpack from Aldi is nothing if not incredibly twee. Well, actually it’s a lot of other things — affordable, practical, seasonal — but we’ll get to those next.

As part of their weekly Aldi Finds, Aldi has a deal on Advernturidge Backpack Coolers in a handful of colors and patterns. There’s a green-ish blue, an American flag, a red-and-white patterned one, and, the pièce de résistance, a pineapple-patterned cooler. Let’s talk about her in better detail, shall we? She’s white with green detailing including a small triangle pattern over the entire pack. She’s got multiple compartments, including one large compartment, for easy storage. Plus, there’s the aforementioned pineapple pattern that is essentially summertime in a print.

It measures 15” x 7” x 11” making it the perfect size for bringing a couple of drinks to the park or packing snacks for a socially distanced picnic. You don’t have to worry about slinging an over-stuffed tote bag over your shoulder since it’s a backpack. No need to panic about your cold drinks sweating, turning warm, and leaking all over your back seat as it’s insulated. Plus, it’s only $9.99 plus tax. It’s basically a summertime essentials bag for less than $10.

The aptly named Instagram account Aisle of Shame, which posts some of the best, newest, and strangest items for sale in the Aldi Finds aisle, shared a photo of the backpack cooler to the oohs and awws of many followers.

Alongside comments chiming in at how perfect the pack is for summer, many noted that they'd easily be able to fill it it up with picnic provisions at Aldi. It’s the ideal size for your raspberry spiked lemonade, a pack of cherry Kolsch, or a few cans of Pearsecco hard cider all, of course, from Aldi.

Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to find one at your local Aldi since inventory can vary store to store. But if the pineapple cooler bag interests you at all, you’ll want to stop by Aldi soon as these items tend to go quickly. Even if you miss out, there’ll likely be an Aldi Find next week that’s well worth its price.