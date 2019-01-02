Forget heart-shaped lockets and diamonds for Valentine's Day gifting. Love can be better expressed with lactose, in my opinion. Great news for those who stan dairy: heart-shaped cheese will be available at Aldi grocery stores for Valentine's Day 2019, and I've honestly never wanted anything more.

Consider this announcement an official alert for all lovers, whether you're in a relationship with another person or with every cheeseboard you've ever crossed! Gifting a loved one — which can totally be yourself — heart-shaped cheese is the way to go. Nothing says I appreciate you like cheddar all dressed up for date night.

The Happy Farms Preferred Valentine's Day Cheese Assortment at Aldi comes with three cheeses. Two of which are heart shaped. One of which is covered in bright, classic, romantic red wax. All of which are devourable. Though I'm sure anyone would be thrilled with heart shaped cheese anytime of the year, this assortment is exclusive to Valentine's season. That said, you won't have to wait too long to break the heart cheese. Per Aldi, it will become available on Jan. 31 — who says you can't celebrate love a little early? When cupid's cheese assortment does become available it will retail for $3.99. That's a lot more reasonable, and delicious, than a diamond. This Valentine's Day, eat your heart out.

Aldi

Aldi grocery fans have more than just cheese to look forward to in the new year. Accompanying the new 2019 products is a ~chocolate wine~. That is correct, chocolate. Taking the early title for Couple of the Year might be the Valentine's Day Cheese Assortment and this chocolate wine. Can you think of a more appropriate pairing for Feb. 14?! The Chocolate Cellar Chocolate Red Wine retails for $8 and will also be available beginning Jan. 30.

Aldi

Speaking of chocolate and heart shapes, there a multitude of treats you can get heart shaped for Valentine's Day. What says "I love you" more than food molded into the shape of a heart? Aldi will also have heart shaped pasta — because love is a bowl of this adored form of carbohydrate — and chocolate truffles available on Jan. 30. While the truffles will retail for $3 a pack, the pasta will retail for $1, according to PureWow.

If you're looking for more treats beyond cheese and more on the sweeter side of things, transform cookies and cakes into symbols of adoration. Take any of the 13 recipes for heart-shaped Valentine's Day treats and be met with the biggest hug, or at least the greatest Instagram. From heart-shaped pizza to pink-hued raspberry pancakes to chocolate-covered rice krispies and beyond, there are tons of ways to turn your favorite food into a heart.

Consider Aldi cupid this Valentine's Day as the grocer brings heart shaped cheese, pasta, and truffles to shelves and chocolate red wine into our lives. With items like these, there's no way February will be anything short of romantic. Especially if you want to go above and beyond with homemade heart-shaped treats. There are plenty of opportunities from morning toast to midnight sugar cookies that can be made over into this endearing shape. This Valentine's Day, dig into your truest love.