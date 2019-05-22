Exciting news has arrived for wine drinkers. Are you known as the resident wine gal in your friendship group? Can't wait to clock off work to get home and sip on a well-earned glass of rosé? Do you know your merlot from your pinot? If you answered 'yes' to any of those questions, I may have just found the perfect little side hustle for you, because Aldi is looking for a wine connoisseur right now — and it means you will get free wine for three months.

Yep, that's right, the supermarket retailer is giving thirty thirsty people the chance to test out their wine as part of their Wine Club. At the start of every month for three whole months, Aldi will send successful applicants three bottles of wine to try, totally for free. All you have to do in exchange is share your review on social media (including Twitter) using the hashtag #AldiWineClub. Sounds simple, right?

If you fancy entering to be in with a chance to become one of the 30, all you have to do is email wineclub@aldi.co.uk and send across your name, your Twitter handle, and up to 150 words explaining why you should be selected, along with proof of age. You then need to make sure you are following the Aldi Twitter account to be eligible also. As long as you do all of this before 3 June 2019, you could be one of the lucky 30 wine tasters!

BONNINSTUDIO/Stocksy

Although this is definitely the first time I have heard about it, the wine club has been going for a while, and this will be its 22nd round. Woah, that's a lot of wine being consumed.

Discussing the Wine Club, Aldi writes:

"Know a thing or two about your grapes? Fancy yourself as a wine expert? Well now you have the chance to have your say as we are after budding wine connoisseurs to join our new panel."

It continues:

"Every three months we will select 30 burgeoning wine experts to join us on a tasting journey of Aldi’s delicious wines. Being part of the panel means that you’ll be the first to hear about our award-winning wines, and we’ll send you three delicious bottles from our range to try over a six week period. All we ask is that you taste and review the wines in a tweet using the dedicated #AldiWineClub hashtag."

If you're thinking about applying to this, you may also be interested to know that this week is English Wine Week, making it a perfect time to give wines made here in our very own GB a good old go.

Cameron Whitman/Stocksy

There are plenty of ways to try English wine, and most major supermarkets (including Waitrose, Sainsbury's, Ocado, and Marks and Spencer) stock some great options now. There's also a bunch of events on this week to celebrate English Wine Week, from tastings to drinking wine at 100ft at the O2. You can check out some of the best options here.

Happy wining!