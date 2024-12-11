Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, December 11

Yesterday’s alignment of the Sun and asteroid Chiron (which rules your inner wounds) continues, empowering you to overcome your insecurities and fears. Embrace yourself fully this morning. Cherish your best qualities and remember that nobody’s perfect.

This afternoon brings grounded, sophisticated energy. The moon, which oversees your emotional instincts, emerges in Taurus to fill you with determination. This is a great time to apply yourself to tasks that require detailed work, out-of-the-box thinking, or an artistic eye.

Your stubborn impulses create tension this evening when the moon resists Mars retrograde. If someone calls you out for being stuck in your ways, pay attention. There may be some truth there.

Aries (March 21-April 19) It’s more important to make mature financial decisions than it is to keep up with whatever trend is catching your eye these days. Prioritize your comfort and security.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today, you’re the best version of yourself. Stay authentic, grounded, and aware of your feelings as you glide forward.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Enjoy your own company today. Alone time will help you engage with your feelings.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) An affectionate exchange with friends will brighten your day. Share the love and remind them of how much you value their support.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) A steady attitude will lead you to success. Pay less attention to what others think and focus instead on your own perception of your career, ambitions, and achievements.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don’t be afraid of new information, Virgo. A rigid attitude will prevent you from learning something life-changing.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) It takes time to build trust; don’t rush the process. Let people show you who they are.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It’s OK to disagree with people you love, but you should persevere to find common ground. Your bond will strengthen as a result, and you’ll be glad you weathered the storm.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Don’t let your responsibilities impede your well-being. Your morning workout, mental health walk, or uninterrupted lunch break are a priority.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You don’t need a reason to have fun, Capricorn. Put on your best clothes. Schedule a date. Indulge in your favorite activities and dedicate your time and energy to pursuing pleasure.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Family traditions will offer a deep sense of rooted belonging. You don’t need to go all out today, but cook a recipe that has been handed down or revamp your home in ways that evoke memories of your childhood.