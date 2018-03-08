Ava Duvernay's adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's classic novel A Wrinkle In Time has buzz. In fact, it's got so much buzz that stars like Zendaya and Questlove are renting out theaters to help kids see the film. If see the film, you can wear Alex and Ani's A Wrinkle in Time jewelry to your screening. Yes, there's a jewelry line inspired by this upcoming movie, and it's going to inspire you to do exactly what the films says and be a warrior.

This isn't Alex and Ani's first team up with a major film franchise. If you love either Harry Potter books of films, you've probably seen their other work. They've got a collection based on the series. From snitch rings to sorting hat bracelets, the brand offers all the Potter themes you could want.

Then, of course, there are there Disney themed pieces. While A Wrinkle in Time is a Disney film, Alex and Ani also have a seperate collection features your favorite characters from films like Frozen and gorgeous gemstone takes on Mickey Mouse's classic ears. Clearly, the brand was the perfect choice to craft jewelry inspired by the upcoming Ava Duvernay film starring the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and Oprah. NBD.

What's in the collection? It's basically every piece of jewelry you could need or want. Within the A Wrinkle in Time themed jewelry, you'll find necklaces, rings, and bracelets. With themes from the movie and quotes paired with delicate designs, it's perfect to showcase your love of either the film or the book.

Alex and Ani

Disney Purple Uriel Flower Glow in the Dark Adjustable Necklace, $98, Alex and Ani

Alex and Ani's jewelry has always been about connecting its wearers to the greater world. They use accessories to do so and to help their customers express the power of self by using symbols to show who you are to the world. It's their mission and connection to the universe that makes it perfect for the A Wrinkle in Time line.

Find Your Place in the Universe Pull Chain Bracelet, $78, Alex and Ani

As for where you can shop the collection? It's available on the Alex and Ani website. Simply look for the collection in the drop down menu under the Features tab, and you'll see every piece of the 19-piece collection from Disney.

Alex and Ani

Wild Night Are My Glory Adjustable Ring, $38, Alex and Ani

As for the prices, the collection has a wide range depending on your budget. Items such as rings start at just $28 making them totally affordable. Then, there are more expensive items like the Uriel necklace or spinner necklaces which retail for $98. Overall, however, nothing exceeds $100, so you don't have to worry too much about breaking the bank to celebrate the upcoming premiere of the film.

Alex and Ani

Disney Spiral Ring Wrap, $28, Alex and Ani

The other great thing about Alex and Ani's rings is that they are adjustable. Whether you're petite or plus size, you'll be able to customize the size of your ring making it a much more inclusive option that traditional sized rings which often don't run big or small enough for customers.

Alex and Ani

Disney Most Beautiful Dream Spinner Expandable Necklace, $98, Alex and Ani

If you love Madeleine L'Engle's famous novel, are excited for the film, or both, the Alex and Ani A Wrinkle in Time collection could have your new must-have pieces with jewelry. With 19 options (with many featuring adjustable sizing), they're the perfect accessory to wear to the premiere of the film. Feel like being a warrior? Head over the brand's website now and grab one of the many inspirational pieces.