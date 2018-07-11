It's safe to say junior doctor Alex George hasn't really got anywhere with his multiple attempts to find love during his time in the Love Island villa, so producers have once again stepped in to try and hand deliver it to him on a (presumably silver) spoon. Or, as someone less cynical may put it, Love Island will welcome a new female Islander who just happens to have her eye on a certain intellectually sound — albeit, romantically challenged — Islander. So, who is Alexandra Cane? And, what intel can we gather on Love Island new girl from her Instagram feed?

Alexandra Louise Cane will join Love Island in the coming days (her exact date hasn't been confirmed yet), following the arrival of new boys Idris Virgo and Kieran Nicholls at the end of Monday night's episode. But of course, you want to know a lot more about this late contender and potential Love Island game-changer before she wreaks potential havoc on the place.

So, who is she?

Well, just like Alex, Alexandra is 27-years-old. And, just like Alex, she is a singleton who is sometimes referred to as Alex. Admittedly, that is pretty much where their similarities end, because Alexandra is a pretty major celebrity make-up artist while Alex is clearly not. (Though I'm far from bashing his job. Alex's Doctor status is pretty much the most respectable thing about him at this juncture, TBH.)

Love Island/ITV

Before entering the villa, Alexandra, who originally hails from Hertfordshire, explained all about her pretty awesome career and experiences on the music dating scene. She said: "I was Demi Rose’s makeup artist. We met a few years ago and I was her makeup artist for two years. I’ve got a large Instagram following from working with her. As a makeup artist, I have worked in the industry for a while. I’ve worked with music artists and I’ve dated a few."

So, what is the deal with Alexandra's Instagram, her "large following," and her other social media feeds?

A quick look at her Instagram tells you almost straight away that Alexandra is indeed Demi Rose's make-up artist. For those not in the know, Demi Rose is a pretty mega social media personality, best known for her modelling gigs and — alright — her brief romance with Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend, Tyga. So, did she really help Alexandra swag a lot of Instagram followers?

It certainly looks that way. Indeed, Alexandra currently has 154,000 followers which I'm pretty confident will increase after her Love Island stint. And, I couldn't find her on Twitter, so I guess that's it as far as her social media is concerned, unless you want to check out the photos of Alexandra posing, of which there are literally loads.

But enough of her pre-Love Island shenanigans, I want to know what Alexandra's plans are for the villa. So, which Islanders is she interested in?

Oh. You may have already guessed one of them...

ITV

Once again in the press release sent to Bustle UK, Alexandra revealed she had her eyes on two male Islanders in particular, and — plot twist — only one of them is currently single. "I’m setting my sights on Josh," Alexandra said. "He is so my type looks-wise." And, the other one? It's Alex. Of course it is. She added: "I feel like Dr Alex could be a good match for me. I feel like we’d have some really in depth conversations, I’m knowledgeable, he is knowledgeable. Hopefully I can bring out his personality a bit. I’d like to get to know him."

So, will Alexandra be Alex's — surely — last chance at love on Love Island? Or, will she manage to pry Josh away from Kaz?

Watch this space, guys.

Love Island airs on ITV2, Sunday to Friday at 9 p.m.