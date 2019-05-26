They say, a picture is worth a thousand words, and certainly one image published by a national newspaper this weekend has garnered at least that many in complaints. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized media coverage of Hope Hicks along with dozens of other people after The New York Times framed the former communications director's compliance with a subpoena she received from Congress as an "existential question."

"What gets me is news breaks that this woman is weighing committing a crime before Congress & it's getting framed by the NYT as some Lifetime drama called 'Hope’s Choice,' Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Sunday. "This is a [former] admin official considering participating in a coverup led by the President. Treat her equally."

Earlier in the day, the congresswoman had taken to Twitter to ask, "Where's the 'no angel' take now?" — a response to the flattering photograph The New York Times ran in its article on Hicks reportedly mulling whether she'd comply with a subpoena issued by the House Judiciary Committee earlier this year. "In the immediate aftermath of shootings, media routinely post menacing photos of people-of-color victims + dredge up any questionable thing they'd ever done. But when Hope Hicks considers not complying w (sic) a subpoena, it's glamour shot time."

The congresswoman's tweet came as a response to similar criticism levied against both The New York Times and Maggie Haberman, the reporter who'd authored the article in question, by Soledad O'brien. The former CNN anchor called the photo of Hicks used with the article "a good example of bias" in the paper. "A picture of a person who is considering not complying with a subpoena is basically a glam shot, and it’s framed as a thoughtful, perfectly equal choice," she tweeted.

More to come...