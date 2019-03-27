Attention is back on the Green New Deal this week after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell held a vote on the resolution that many Democrats dismissed as a political stunt. The legislation was also discussed on the House floor, where GOP Rep. Sean Duffy called it elitist. In response, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defended the Green New Deal with a fiery speech about how climate change affects the poorest and most marginalized communities.

During a House Committee on Financial Services meeting on Tuesday, Duffy argued that the deal is only appealing "if you're a rich liberal," which he described as people who nominally support environmental protection but also take private jets to the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "Look at the cost increases the Green New Deal will have on poor American families," Duffy said.

"You want to tell people that their concern and their desire for clean air and clean water is elitist?" Ocasio-Cortez asked her Republican colleague. "Tell that to the kids in the South Bronx [who] are suffering from the highest rates of childhood asthma in the country. Tell that to the families in Flint, whose kids have their blood... ascending in lead levels."

She added that "their brains are damaged for the rest of their lives. Call them elitist. You're telling them that those kids are trying to get on a plane to Davos?"

Ocasio-Cortez went on to argue that the costs of passing the Green New Deal are far less than the cost of not passing it. "We talk about cost," she began. "We're going to pay for this whether we pass a Green New Deal or not. Because as towns and cities go underwater, as wildfires ravage our communities, we are going to pay. And we are going to decide whether we're going to pay to react, or pay to be proactive."

The video of Ocasio-Cortez's speech was shared by journalist Brian Tyler Cohen on Tuesday as well as many other users; Cohen's clip quickly went viral and had raked up over 7.5 million views by Wednesday afternoon.

