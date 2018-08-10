For many political commentators on the right, the victory of a self-described Democratic socialist in New York's 14th District primary was a godsend. They believe it's a clear marker that the left is going too far in its fight for liberalism. Now, a conservative pundit is challenging Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to a debate on the most divisive political issues of the day, even offering her a $10,000 campaign donation in return. Ocasio-Cortez clapped back by comparing his offer to cat-calling.

"I would love to debate her because I have one question for her," said conservative firebrand Ben Shapiro on his podcast The Ben Shapiro Show on Wednesday. "Name an industry you would not nationalize; which ones should the government not run and why? Alright, can she name any of them?"

Shapiro, a well-known never-Trump Republican, previously worked for Breitbart but resigned in 2016 amid disagreements with the way the outlet was covering the administration, and in particular, chairman Steve Bannon's support for Trump. He currently serves as the editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire, a conservative news site. Among the site's more controversial articles are ones that cast doubt on climate change, and a feature mocking Indigenous Peoples' Day that portrayed racist depictions of Native Americans in contrast to supposedly superior European settlers.

More to come ...