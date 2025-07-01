If anyone is in need of a vacation, it’s Millie Bobby Brown. The actress recently wrapped up filming the next installment in the Enola Holmes series, just weeks after her jet-setting press tour alongside costar Chris Pratt for the Netflix movie, The Electric State. And, with the final season of Stranger Things set to premiere on November 26, she has finally completed a nearly decade-long project that began when she was only 12 years old.

So, when the 21-year-old found time to hit the beach to relax, she definitely had to make the most of it. Over the final weekend in June, the star shared pics showing off her unique string bikini, and her take on a particularly charming 2025 trend.

Millie’s Charming Bikini

After months of hectic filming schedules and expanding her brand, florence by mills, which now hosts beauty, fashion, and coffee lines, Brown is officially OOO. The Stranger Things star looked positively serene in a June 28 Instagram post, where she posed in a bikini with a trendy charm detail.

Brown wore a triangle string bikini top and matching string bottoms, in a beachy blue and green paisley print with white ruffles lining the cups and waistline. Green beads connected the cups, and a dainty silver charm dangled in the very center.

Brown paired her bikini with a silver beaded necklace and thin hoop earrings, along with a pair of tortoiseshell aviator shades.

Charms Are So Back

After years of minimalist style, attention-grabbing statement pieces are starting to reenter the mainstream. One such example: charms everywhere. The kitschy jewelry trend has made an appearance on many a bikini this summer, including Bella Hadid’s collection with Frankie’s Bikinis, which featured a charm of the model’s initials on the hip.

The trend extends beyond swimwear, too. Charm bracelets and necklaces are back and better than ever, adding a personal touch to your daily jewelry stack. Bag charms are another way to add some maximalist fun to your street style, and can be an easy, inexpensive way to upgrade even the most basic purse.