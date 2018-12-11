When she is sworn-in in January, the congresswoman-elect for New York's 14th district will be the youngest woman to ever serve in the legislative branch. As a result of her age, she has received some criticism characterizing her as naive and inexperienced — something which she says represents a double standard. Indeed, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Paul Ryan both won elections at 28, but the future congresswoman believes that people have different opinions about whether or not their youth was an asset.

Ocasio-Cortez highlighted what she says is a double standard between her and Ryan, the outgoing Republican speaker of the House, in a tweet on Dec. 10. In her tweet, Ocasio-Cortez shared a link to a Vox opinion article by Ezra Klein in which the author lamented initially giving Paul Ryan the "benefit of the doubt." In commenting on the link, Ocasio-Cortez expressed indignation at the adulation she believes Ryan was given when he was elected at age 28 compared to the criticism she's received. As Ocasio-Cortez wrote:

Double standards are Paul Ryan being elected at 28 and immediately being given the benefit of his ill-considered policies considered genius; and me winning a primary at 28 to immediately be treated with suspicion & scrutinized, down to my clothing, of being a fraud.

Since was elected back in November, Ocasio-Cortez has received some criticism regarding everything from her policy knowledge to her appearance. For example, in Nov. 2018, conservative author Eddie Scarry wrote a now-deleted tweet that appeared to accuse Ocasio-Cortez of having an appearance that doesn't match her working class background, Business Insider reported. "Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now," Scarry wrote when sharing the photo. "I'll tell you something: that jacket and coat don't look like a girl who struggles."

The future congresswoman has also been pointedly criticized for her age, with Florida representative Ron DeSantis once calling her a "girl" during a campaign event in July 2018. As The Cut reported, when speaking with audiences at the event, DeSantis delivered a harsh condemnation of Ocasio-Cortez:

You look at this girl Ocasio-Cortez or whatever she is, I mean, she’s in a totally different universe ... It’s basically socialism wrapped in ignorance.

