Your Tarot Reading For Friday, December 13

Today’s tarot card is The Hermit, which is ideal for two moods: embracing Friday the 13th’s spooky vibes or lying low and waiting for the potential bad luck to blow over.

In a tarot reading, The Hermit tends to show up when you’re in a deep, introspective phase of life. Its timing can hint at a need to slow down, evade the chaos, and have a good, long think. Your introvert era has arrived.

Maybe you aren’t going out on the weekends as much anymore or saying yes to every Partiful invite that comes your way. If so, it’s really NBD. While you might have a hint of FOMO now and again, you’re starting to realize how important it is to listen to your own needs.

There could be a message you’re trying to unpack or a stressed-out nervous system you’re attempting to heal by taking it easy on a more regular basis. To embrace The Hermit today, make some tea, start your 100th rewatch of Gilmore Girls, and put your phone on DND.

Just like the person depicted on the card, who is lifting a lantern and searching for something in the dark, you could spend the day going dark, too. Along with staying in tonight, you might want to steer clear of social media or tell your partner you need some time to yourself. If they ask why, you can cryptically say “The Hermit made me do it.”

While Friday the 13th is often thought to be unlucky, many people love the esoteric energy that’s in the air when this date appears on the calendar. As another read on today’s card, it might be a sign to lean into your witchy side as you meditate, journal, pull tarot cards of your own, or recharge your crystals and set intentions. With only days to go before the full moon on Dec. 15, you could also perform a manifestation ritual.

Without all the outside noise and distraction, you might be able to tap into your inner most thoughts — perhaps for the first time in a while. Think of today as a 24-hour moment of reflection before the holidays, the end of the year, and the start of 2025.