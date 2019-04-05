Earlier this week, President Donald Trump referred to New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a "young bartender" while criticizing her Green New Deal, prompting similar remarks from his fellow Republicans. In response, Ocasio-Cortez defended her past on Friday during a civil rights conference, Business Insider reported, arguing that working Americans can achieve anything.

"I'm proud to be a bartender — ain't nothing wrong with that," Ocasio-Cortez told the crowd at the National Action Network convention in New York City, per Business Insider. "There's nothing wrong with working retail, folding clothes for other people to buy, there is nothing wrong with preparing the food that your neighbors will eat. There is nothing wrong with driving the buses that will take your family to work."

According to Business Insider, Rev. Al Sharpton introduced Ocasio-Cortez prior to her remarks, and applauded both her work experience and leadership. Sharpton also said that he would rather have a leader like Ocasio-Cortez — who "serves in a bar to feed their family and do the right thing" — than someone like Trump, who has attempted to cut health care and separate immigrant families. And when Ocasio-Cortez spoke, she made it clear that she was unfazed by Republicans' insults.

“I am, in fact, encouraged when people remind the country of my past, not because of anything it communicates about my story — but because it communicates that if I can work in a restaurant and become a member of the United States Congress, so can you," Ocasio-Cortez said, according to the New York Post.

