Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stood by Rashida Tlaib in tweet calling out Republican "hypocrisy" regarding Tlaib's recent comments about impeaching President Donald Trump. During a party on Thursday night, Tlaib told the crowd about a conversation with her son. "When your son looks at you and says, 'Momma look, you won, bullies don't win,' and I said, 'Baby they don't,' because we're going to go in there and we're gonna impeach the motherf*cker," she said, according to Politico.

Beyond Thursday's comments, this was not the first time Tlaib publicly endorsed impeachment proceedings. In fact, on Thursday, Tlaib had published an op-ed on why Congress should begin impeachment proceedings, co-written with Free Speech For People president John Bonifaz, in the Detroit Free Press. Quickly, Republicans — including Trump — condemned her use of the curse word. "I thought her comments were disgraceful," Trump told reporters on Friday, according to The Hill.

On Saturday morning, Ocasio-Cortez called out the Republican "faux-outrage" on Twitter, referencing the 2005 Access Hollywood tape featuring Trump and host Billy Bush.

"Republican hypocrisy at its finest: saying that Trump admitting to sexual assault on tape is just 'locker room talk,' but scandalizing themselves into faux-outrage when my sis says a curse word in a bar," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. "GOP lost entitlement to policing women’s behavior a long time ago. Next."

"I got your back @RashidaTlaib - the Bronx and Detroit ride together," Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a follow-up tweet.

