One race in New York's Democratic primaries on Tuesday showed just how dangerous it can be to discount the power of the underdog. A 28-year old political newcomer successfully challenged Rep. Joe Crowley for the Democratic seat in New York's 14th district. And there was one thing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said after her victory that stood out.

Ocasio-Cortez is a former political organizer for Sen. Bernie Sanders and ran a grassroots campaign that ultimately led her to victory, despite being outspent by Crowley by a 10-to-1 margin, according to CNN. "This race is about people versus money," she said in her campaign video. Ocasio-Cortez's campaign is characterized by a reclamation of political power for those who historically haven't had a voice in politics.

Throughout the race, she made an effort to reach out to groups that she said "experts" advised her not to bother with, like young voters and people of color. During her victory speech, she said:

You have given this country hope, you have given this country proof that when you knock on your neighbor's door, when you come to them with love, when you let them know that no matter your stance, you are there for them — that we can make change.

More to come ...