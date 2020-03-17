One of the biggest sales of the year is back and ready to get you some major deals. From skin care to makeup, Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty has it all, and nearly every item up for grabs is 50% off. If you're feeling restless while undergoing social distancing and want to do a bit of online shopping, Ulta's got you covered.

21 Days of Beauty kicked off Mar. 15 and will continue until Apr. 4. The twice annual sale see the orange and white hued retailer take some of its most popular and best selling brands and slash prices by up to 50%. Whether it's makeup, skin care, or beauty tools, there's a little something for everyone over the next 21 days.

While you may not want to head out to your local store due to social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the good news about 21 Days of Beauty is that you can still shop every one of the deals online. The only catch is that you'll want to act fast. With the major price reduction on some of the beauty world's most popular items, deals tend to sell out quickly when they pop up each day or the event.

Thankfully, Ulta has released every single deal ahead of schedule so you can get a head start on your shopping plans. Here are all the deals from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty.

Mar. 17:

On Mar. 17 snag Ofra's blinding pressed highlighters for just $17.50 and Bare Minerals Finishing and Perfecting Veils for as low as $12. Skin care lovers can purchase Elemis' Pro-Collagen Marine Cream and Kate Somerville +Retinol Firming Eye Cream both for 50% off.

Mar. 18:

Skin care lovers will be stoked for Mar. 18. Ulta is offering half off Juice Beauty's anti-wrinkle booster, Estee Lauder's Moisture Creme with SPF, and Discover brands like Arcona and Persona.

Mar. 19:

CoverFX's popular primers are up for grabs on Mar. 19. From the brand's dewy version to the gripping formula, they are just $19 during the sale. You can also snag Clinique's Acne Solutions Clinical Clearing Gel, Shiseido's Essential Energy Moisturizing Cream, and multiple lash brands like Lily Lash and Velour for half off.

Mar. 20:

Benefit's latest mascara launch joins the 21 Days lineup on this day and is joined by BECCA's Ultimate Lipstick Love and Ultimate Lip Definers, Exuviance's Performance Peel AP25, and Philosophy's Renewed Hope In A Jar SPF 30.

Mar. 21

Mar. 21 may be one of Ulta's biggest days of its event thanks to the deal on Shape Tape. The concealer is one of the retailer's biggest sellers, and it's half off. Add it to Tula's 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream, Dermadoctor's Kakadu C Brightening Daily Cleanser, and Beauty Bakerie Blending Egg Beauty Sponges. Previously, Benefit Brow services were included, but Ulta has suspended its services to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Mar. 22

For those who love their Clarisonic, dual brush head packs will be half off alongside LORAC's Front of the Line Eyeliners and Unzipped Palettes, Too Faced Bronzers, and Diamond and Platinum members can score 50% off Clinique's Clinique ID.

Mar. 23

Get Kylie Jenner's signature lip look by grabbing a MAC lip liner for half off on Mar. 23, and while you're online shopping, you can also pick up Boscia's Luminizing Black Charcoal Mask & Purifying Cleansing Gel, Urban Decay Cosmetics's Eyeshadow Primer Potion, and Diamond and Platinum members can purchase Grande Cosmetics' GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum.

Mar. 24

Grab some Skyn Iceland eye masks for some self-care on this day, but also consider picking up Lime Crime's Venus Palettes, Dermadoctor's Kakadu C 20% Vitamin C Serum with Ferulic Acid & Vitamin E, Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer, and select Lipstick Queen lipsticks.

Mar. 25

While you can't buy any of Smashbox's primers, you can grab the brand's oil control version. On the same day, you'll be able to purchase Crepe Erase's Advanced Body Repair Treatment, PMD Classic Personal Microderm, Clarins' One-Step Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser with Orange Extract, and MakeUp Eraser Original Pink MakeUp Eraser.

Mar. 26

Alongside Stila's bestselling liner, Philosophy's Purity Made Simple Moisturizer, SUNDAY RILEY's Flash Fix Kit, Clinique's Blended Face Powder & Brush, and Nabla's Skin Glazing are all 50% off.

Mar. 27

When it comes to beauty tools, this day is Ulta's biggest. Snagging a Foreo Mini 2 for just $59.50 is a next level deal, and you can also shop IT Cosmetics' Superhero Mascara & Liner, First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer, and select Murad cleansers.

Mar. 28

That's right. You'll be able to purchase select Kylie Cosmetics lip products for half price during 21 Days of Beauty, but if you're just not feeling it, check out the Mario Badescu Grab and Go Travel Set, BECCA's Backlight Priming Filter, and Perricone MD's Vitamin C Collection.

Mar. 29

All of It Cosmetics' brushes for Ulta are half off at the end of March alongside Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery Broad Spectrum SPF 50, Lancôme's Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum, and Too Faced's Born This Way Powder Foundation.

Mar. 30

If you've never tried oil cleansing, Ulta's 21 Day of Beauty is the time. DHC's Cleansing Oil is half off alongside bareMinerals's bareSkin Complete Coverage Serum Concealer, Clinique's High Impact Mascara, StriVectin's SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate, and Origins' Go To Greats Day-to-Night Skincare Essentials. Diamond and Platinum members can access Urban Decay Cosmetics' Brow Blade Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil & Ink Stain and IT Cosmetics' No. 50 Serum Collagen Veil Anti-Aging Primer.

Mar. 31

First Aid Beauty's Facial Radiance Pads are one of the brand's most popular items, and they're just $17 during the sale. However, there's also select moisturizers from Proactiv, Patchology's Rejuvenating Eye Gels, Dr Brandt's Microdermabrasion Skin Exfoliant, and Dr Brandt's Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer.

Apr. 1

K-Beauty fans will love Apr. 1. Select brands are up to 50% off including Erborian's CC Cream. But you can also shop PÜR's 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation, Peter Thomas Roth's Instant FIRMx Face & Eye, and SeroVital hgh Dietary Supplement.

Apr. 2

Need sunscreen? Apr. 2 is your day. Murad's Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 and Lancôme's UV Expert Mineral CC Cream SPF 50 are both on sale as well as Buxom's Full-On Plumping Lip Cream and Perricone MD's High Potency Classics Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer & High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Serum.

Apr. 3

Urban Decay's Naked palettes are staples, and on Apr. 3, you can snag the Naked Reloaded for just $22. But if you don't need more eyeshadow, there's also Dermablend's Setting Powders, COVER FX's Monochromatic Blush and Bronzer Duos, and Too Faced's Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper & Lip Gloss for Diamond and Platinum members.

Apr. 4

Peach & Lily's Glass Skin Refining Serum is a cult-classic product, and it's under $20 during the sale. Plus, on the final day, be sure to check out Tarte's Maneater Mascara, Benefit Cosmetics' Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel, and IT Cosmetics' Confidence In A Cream Hydrating Moisturizer.

While you may choose not to head into your local Ulta store (and some may be closed temporarily), you can still shop 21 Days of Beauty online.