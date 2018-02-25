And just like that, the 2018 Winter Olympics are over. After two weeks of jaw-dropping, heart-racing competitions between the world's best athletes, the games in PyeongChang, South Korea are coming to a close. The United States has walked away with a total of 23 medals, putting us in fourth place overall behind Germany (in third), Canada (in second), and Norway (in first place). From alpine skiing and curling to hockey and snowboarding, the United States came out victorious with multiple gold medals across several sporting events. And while we didn't win the most medals like we did during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, the United States still has so much to be proud about, along with all of the other countries who placed in their events.

The pride that these victorious athletes are feeling couldn't be more evident. As they walk out onto the floor during the Olympics Closing Ceremony, waving their flags in the air, their faces are beaming. It's a moment they surely won't forget, but one that many of them will hopefully be able to experience again in the fairly near future — it's only four (short) years until the 2022 Winter Olympics take over Beijing, China.

Here's what all of the countries wore during this epic event.

The United States Of America

Canada

Germany

New Zealand

Korea

Italy

Romania

Austria

Japan

Great Britain

France

Czech Republic

China

Sweden

Finland

Norway

Tonga

Australia

Ireland

To see all of the countries' Olympics Opening Ceremony uniforms, click here.