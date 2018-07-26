All The Brands Giving Away Free Lipstick For National Lipstick Day

Forget Christmas in July, because National Lipstick Day is even better. In case you didn't know, there's an entire day dedicated to the beauty product, and there are a whole lot of freebies that come along with it. There are tons of brands giving away free lipsticks for National Lipstick Day, so get ready to celebrate in the best possible way.

There is nothing that beauty lovers love more than getting free products. It's as simple as that. So to have an entire day on July 29 to celebrate lipsticks and even get free ones is pretty major. Especially when free full-sized products are involved.

Brands like MAC Cosmetics, IT Cosmetics, and Winky Lux are getting together to give away lipstick for the holiday. Think of this as the perfect opportunity to stock up on new shades for your lip collection for free. If this national holiday wasn't already one of your favorites, it will be soon.

Some of the deals are completely free. Like, just walk in the door and get your lipstick free. But other require a minimum purchase to get the goods. Honestly, you were likely already going to shop these brands anyways. You might as well get a free lipstick out of it.

Courtesy IT Cosmetics

In case you don't remember, National Lipstick Day 2017 was epic. MAC Cosmetics gave away free lipsticks, which resulted in lines that were miles long — literally. Some people waited in line all day to get heir hands on the free full-size product, and the lines will likely be just as long.

Thankfully, not all brands require you to stand in line to get a free item. Some of these are in-store, while others are online only sales. Here's a list of all of your free lipstick options, so you can choose the sale that's best for you.

1. Winky Lux

2. IT Cosmetics

3. MAC Cosmetics

Mac Cosmetics is back at it again to give away free lipsticks on July 29. Wake up early, set your alarms, and wear your standing shoes, because the line will be long for this no-purchase-necessary deal.

4. Stilla

For one day only — July 29 — Stila is offerring buy one get one free on the brand's iconic Stay All Day lipstick formulas. You don't need to remember any codes, either.

5. Bobbi Brown

6. Sephora

Sephora ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Matte Lipstick $18 Sephora You can get a free Anastasia Beverly Hills lipstick all week long at Sephora. All you have to do is buy a full-sized item from ABH. Go ahead, because you knew you were going to anyways Buy Now

More to come...