15 Lipstick Colors You’ll Want To Wear All Summer Long

Time to show off your favorite lippie again.

From fiery fuchsia to soft blush, here are 15 summer lipstick colors that you'll want to try ASAP.
By Audrey Noble

Good news for those who love color: summer 2021 lipsticks are all about going bright and bold. “After being stuck inside, in our small bubbles, not seeing anyone due to COVID-19, summertime makeup is going to be all about color,” says celebrity makeup artist Katie Mellinger. “I think we can all agree that we’re tired of seeing ourselves sans makeup, and we’re ready to just have fun.”

Mellinger is talking about neon pinks, fun orange corals, and intense reds — these are the colors that will be your go-to for those summer adventures.

And regardless of whatever color you do decide to wear (because there are no strict rules when it comes to makeup), she suggests going for creamy matte finishes and liquid consistencies to make sure your lip color stays put. She adds to don’t forget a lip liner; the outline will help create a border so that color doesn’t run.

With all that in mind, it won’t be too hard to find a shade that catches your eye. To help you narrow down your choices, here are some of the best summer lipstick colors that you’re going to see everywhere. Scroll through to find the right one for you.

Intense Orange-Red

“For bright matte lip colors, I always grab Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet,” says Mellinger. “Currently I am particularly loving it in First Light, an intense orange-red.”

Punchy Pink

For celebrity makeup artist Renée Loiz, it’s about adding a “color punch” to your natural lip shade. “This balm feels like butter on your lips and the colors are bringing summertime vibes for sure,” Loiz says.

Fiery Fuchsia

Celebrity makeup artist Allan Avendaño says bolder colors like fuchsia in a variety of finishes — sheer, glossy, matte, you name it — are going to be go-to summer shades. His pick is this matte liquid lipstick. “I love Huda Beauty Lipsticks,” says Avendaño. “They have such a velvety texture and bold colors.”

Bright Pink

“Don’t let the name fool you—this balm can pack a punch,” says Mellinger. “The color is buildable, and it feels fantastic on the lips. Their fuchsia is just the right shade of bright pink and is universally flattering on everyone.”

Soft Blush

“If you're more like me, I love softer blush and pink hues with cool undertones, or a pretty gloss,” says makeup artist and co-founder of CTZN Cosmetics Naseeha Khan. Her pick is this lip duo, which has a matte nude lipstick with a hint of mauve on one end and a corresponding gloss on the other if you’re feeling something with more shine.

Classic Red

Who doesn’t love a good two-in-one? You get both lipstick and matching liner with this lip duo. The highly pigmented red goes on bright and has a smooth matte finish that is perfect for a fun summer night out.

Hot Red

“I’ve been loving Kesha’s makeup line Kesha Rose for its pops of color and great pigment,” says celebrity makeup artist Neil Scibelli. “It includes the perfect orangey-red lip, which can be worn from day to night [and] it also comes with a beautiful shine topper if you decide to go glossy.”

Coral Peach

This coral peach shade has summer happiness written all over it. It goes on bright and smooth for a matte finish, but you’ll also find lip-nourishing ingredients like Brazilian murumuru butter and chamomile flower oil.

Shiny Rouge

Avendaño also likes bright reds for this summer and loves this lipstick with a vinyl finish. “[These] are awesome because they’re moisturizing [and] have a glossy texture, but also have good color payoff,” he says.

Neon Fuchsia

“Milani’s Color Fetish shine lipsticks are one of my favorites right now, especially for summer,” says Scibelli. “They’re a bit more like a shine-balm meets lipstick, infused with fruit oils and shea butter. So they’re hydrating with great color payoff.”

Fire Engine Red

A bright fiery red is a great way to dress up denim cutoffs. This matte lipstick from UOMA gives the ultimate color payoff while also delivering moisture via wild mango butter.

Deep Pink

This deep pink is bold in all the right ways. Thanks to its precision brush, one swipe is all you need to get high-impact color that will last hours.

Barbie Pink

Forget a Barbie dreamboat. A Barbie pink lipstick is where it’s at. The deep neon shade goes on matte and looks flattering on a wide range of skin tones.

Coral Crush

The Lip Maestro from Armani is pretty much fail-proof. It has a creamy velvet texture that feels so smooth and even though it has a matte finish, it won’t dry out your lips. This summer, it comes in three new shades.

Bubblegum Pink

This light pink is light, airy, and super fun to wear. You get the highly pigmented shade in one stroke and your lips won’t be dried out from the intense color.