Good news for those who love color: summer 2021 lipsticks are all about going bright and bold. “After being stuck inside, in our small bubbles, not seeing anyone due to COVID-19, summertime makeup is going to be all about color,” says celebrity makeup artist Katie Mellinger. “I think we can all agree that we’re tired of seeing ourselves sans makeup, and we’re ready to just have fun.”
Mellinger is talking about neon pinks, fun orange corals, and intense reds — these are the colors that will be your go-to for those summer adventures.
And regardless of whatever color you do decide to wear (because there are no strict rules when it comes to makeup), she suggests going for creamy matte finishes and liquid consistencies to make sure your lip color stays put. She adds to don’t forget a lip liner; the outline will help create a border so that color doesn’t run.
With all that in mind, it won’t be too hard to find a shade that catches your eye. To help you narrow down your choices, here are some of the best summer lipstick colors that you’re going to see everywhere. Scroll through to find the right one for you.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.