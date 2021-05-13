Good news for those who love color: summer 2021 lipsticks are all about going bright and bold. “After being stuck inside, in our small bubbles, not seeing anyone due to COVID-19, summertime makeup is going to be all about color,” says celebrity makeup artist Katie Mellinger. “I think we can all agree that we’re tired of seeing ourselves sans makeup, and we’re ready to just have fun.”

Mellinger is talking about neon pinks, fun orange corals, and intense reds — these are the colors that will be your go-to for those summer adventures.

And regardless of whatever color you do decide to wear (because there are no strict rules when it comes to makeup), she suggests going for creamy matte finishes and liquid consistencies to make sure your lip color stays put. She adds to don’t forget a lip liner; the outline will help create a border so that color doesn’t run.

With all that in mind, it won’t be too hard to find a shade that catches your eye. To help you narrow down your choices, here are some of the best summer lipstick colors that you’re going to see everywhere. Scroll through to find the right one for you.

1 Intense Orange-Red Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in First Light Nordstrom $40 See On Nordstrom “For bright matte lip colors, I always grab Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet,” says Mellinger. “Currently I am particularly loving it in First Light, an intense orange-red.”

2 Punchy Pink BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm in Happy Hour Tower28 $20 See On Tower28 For celebrity makeup artist Renée Loiz, it’s about adding a “color punch” to your natural lip shade. “This balm feels like butter on your lips and the colors are bringing summertime vibes for sure,” Loiz says.

3 Fiery Fuchsia Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Lipstick in Heartbreaker Sephora $20 See On Sephora Celebrity makeup artist Allan Avendaño says bolder colors like fuchsia in a variety of finishes — sheer, glossy, matte, you name it — are going to be go-to summer shades. His pick is this matte liquid lipstick. “I love Huda Beauty Lipsticks,” says Avendaño. “They have such a velvety texture and bold colors.”

4 Bright Pink Power Peptide Lip Balm in Fuchsia Iris & Romeo $26 See On Iris & Romeo “Don’t let the name fool you—this balm can pack a punch,” says Mellinger. “The color is buildable, and it feels fantastic on the lips. Their fuchsia is just the right shade of bright pink and is universally flattering on everyone.”

5 Soft Blush NUDIVERSAL in Dubrovnik Ctzn Cosmetics $25 See On CTZN Cosmetics “If you're more like me, I love softer blush and pink hues with cool undertones, or a pretty gloss,” says makeup artist and co-founder of CTZN Cosmetics Naseeha Khan. Her pick is this lip duo, which has a matte nude lipstick with a hint of mauve on one end and a corresponding gloss on the other if you’re feeling something with more shine.

6 Classic Red e.l.f. Cosmetics e.l.f. xx Jen Atkin Xxtra Lip Duo in Red-y To Go Ulta $8 See On Ulta Who doesn’t love a good two-in-one? You get both lipstick and matching liner with this lip duo. The highly pigmented red goes on bright and has a smooth matte finish that is perfect for a fun summer night out.

7 Hot Red Kesha Rose Lipstick & Gloss Duo Hipdot $26 Find On HipDot “I’ve been loving Kesha’s makeup line Kesha Rose for its pops of color and great pigment,” says celebrity makeup artist Neil Scibelli. “It includes the perfect orangey-red lip, which can be worn from day to night [and] it also comes with a beautiful shine topper if you decide to go glossy.”

9 Shiny Rouge Chanel Rouge Coco Flash Lipstick in Pulse Nordstrom $40 See On Nordstrom Avendaño also likes bright reds for this summer and loves this lipstick with a vinyl finish. “[These] are awesome because they’re moisturizing [and] have a glossy texture, but also have good color payoff,” he says.

10 Neon Fuchsia Milani Cosmetics Color Fetish Lipstick in Voyeur Ulta $8.99 Find On Ulta “Milani’s Color Fetish shine lipsticks are one of my favorites right now, especially for summer,” says Scibelli. “They’re a bit more like a shine-balm meets lipstick, infused with fruit oils and shea butter. So they’re hydrating with great color payoff.”

11 Fire Engine Red Badass Icon Matte Lipstick in Tina Uoma Beauty $24 See On Uoma Beauty A bright fiery red is a great way to dress up denim cutoffs. This matte lipstick from UOMA gives the ultimate color payoff while also delivering moisture via wild mango butter.

12 Deep Pink Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Unlocked Sephora $25 See On Sephora This deep pink is bold in all the right ways. Thanks to its precision brush, one swipe is all you need to get high-impact color that will last hours.

13 Barbie Pink MAC Cosmetics Lipstick Matte in Candy Yum-Yum Ulta $19 See On Ulta Forget a Barbie dreamboat. A Barbie pink lipstick is where it’s at. The deep neon shade goes on matte and looks flattering on a wide range of skin tones.

14 Coral Crush Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Matte Lipstick in Vivid Coral Sephora $38 See On Sephora The Lip Maestro from Armani is pretty much fail-proof. It has a creamy velvet texture that feels so smooth and even though it has a matte finish, it won’t dry out your lips. This summer, it comes in three new shades.