Now that we're fully in the midst of the fall season, we have no choice but to embrace the cooler temperatures, shorter days, and yes, even pumpkin spice. I admittedly have been feebly clinging on to the last summer straws for as long as I can but alas, the 40 degree mornings have kicked my begrudging face first into the fall. But the whole experience is kind of like getting into cold water: Once you're fully submerged, you realize, "Oh this isn't so bad!" And I am personally all about any excuse to switch up my wardrobe and find new pieces to accommodate the season.

Fall is definitely tricky, especially here on the East coast, because the weather seems stuck between seasons. One day it can feel like winter and the next you'd swear it was August again. This year, however, it seems like the weather is on a fast track towards winter so coats, boots, and sweaters are a must. Currently, I'm consumed with stocking my closet with "weather appropriate" pieces because it's not cute to freeze and definitely not cute to get sick. So, I asked some of Bustle Digital Group's fashion editors to share some of the pieces they like to add to their clothing rotation as soon as the temperatures drop.

Eloquii Leopard Midi Skirt Leopard Midi Skirt $94.90 Eloquii Size 18-22 BUY ON ELOQUII Bustle's Fashion & Beauty Editor Olivia Muenter loves the idea of pairing a leopard print skirt with oversized sweaters, turtlenecks, and boots in the fall and winter months. Plus, it'll look equally cute with a simple white T-shirt come spring.

Jacquemus 'La Robe Dao' Dress Blue "La Robe Dao' Dress $665 Jacquemus Size XXS - XXL BUY ON SSENSE Aemilia Madden, The Zoe Report's Senior Fashion Editor, knows a floor-length sweater dress may not fall into the practical purchase category, but can't help but love this cozy knit from Jacquemus. "Usually, sweater dresses seem a bit shapeless to me, but not this time around," Madden says.

Assets By Spanx Women's High-Waist Shaping Tights ASSETS By Spanx Women's High-Waist Shaping Tights $18 Target Size 1 - 5 BUY ON TARGET Associate Fashion & Beauty Editor Katie Dupere at Bustle says she's "a sucker for the old adage that adding tights under dresses and skirts can carry shorter looks into the chilly fall flawlessly." After years of searching for the perfect black tights, Dupere thinks she finally found them in this pair from Spanx. "They are super durable and last forever, plus they can withstand several rides in the washing machine and dryer," she explains. "They are thick without making you uncomfortable, and they stay up all day long due to the high waist." Dupere recognizes that $18 can seem a bit steep for a pair of tights, but she swears the high quality will "save approximately $1 million in the long run."

Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino Turtleneck Sweater Women Extra Fine Merino Turtleneck Sweater $29.90 Uniqlo Size XS - XL BUY ON UNIQLO Contributing Market Editor to The Zoe Report, Mecca James-Williams, says turtlenecks are her go to staple for colder seasons. "They are like T-shirts for me!" she says. These merino wool turtlenecks from Uniqlo are perfect for layering, and feel super high quality. James-Williams says she always stock up on these as the weather changes, buying 2-3 in each color, because they always sell out quickly at Uniqlo's NYC stores.

Cole Haan ZERØGRAND All-Terrain Waterproof Hiker Boot ZERØGRAND All-Terrain Waterproof Hiker Boot $270 Cole Haan Size 5 - 11 BUY ON COLE HAAN Kara McGrath, Bustle's Executive Fashion & Beauty Editor, points out that the worst part about the fall and winter in NYC is the horrible rain/sleet/snow that comes with it. "I also don't like carrying around a spare pair of shoes, so I'm always looking for waterproof boots that work well with my normal outfits too," McGrath says. "Stylist Simone Harouche designed these green hiking boots for Cole Haan, and they fit all my fall/winter boot requirements — they're warm, waterproof, and light enough for everyday wear."

Beaufille Fama Trumpet Skirt Fama Trumpet Skirt $880 Beaufille Size 0 - 4 BUY ON NEED SUPPLY Lauren Caruso, Managing Editor of The Zoe Report, says, "The pattern on this skirt from Beaufille is squarely in winter territory, but the midi silhouette makes it appropriate for all the autumnal days from now till then. I'd wear it with knee-high boots and a fitted, ribbed turtleneck."

RAILS Everest Wool Blend Coat Everest Wool Blend Coat $325 RAILS Size S - L BUY ON NORDSTROM Bustle's West Coast Senior Fashion & Beauty Editor Sara Tan admits that fall is finally here, but since she lives in Los Angeles, that means it's still pretty warm during the day and then crisp and cool at night. "I need something that's cozier than a denim jacket, but not as thick as a sherpa-lined parka," she explains. "This wool coat blend from RAILS is perfect and goes with everything — I can throw it over a dress with booties or jeans and sneakers and still feel ready for fall (or as much as I can in 70 degree weather)."

Tamara Mellon Haircalf Mid Calf Boots Kindred Haircalf Mid Calf 55 Boots $995 Tamara Mellon Size 5 - 12 BUY ON TAMARA MELLON Once the temperature drops below 60 degrees, I'm living in boots. They are so practical, and honestly the best option for walking around when it's chilly. I am loving these Tamara Mellon boots 1. because I consider leopard to be a neutral so they will go with anything you wear and 2. because the heel is super manageable so they aren't going to slow you down.