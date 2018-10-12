Even though we celebrate the New Year on Jan. 1, the end of summer and beginning of fall really marks new beginnings for a lot of people. We take this time reevaluate and assess a lot of things — most notably our wardrobes, especially with the promise of colder temperatures imminent. Do we have what we need? Are there gaps in our closet that we haven't noticed or been ignoring? Are there key pieces that we really should take the time to invest in now to look our best in the coming months? Whatever the case, it's a good excuse to go shopping.

This mark of an unofficial new year inspires us to want to put our best (dressed) foot forward. And to be honest, most people probably need a serious pick-me-up after assimilating back to normal life after the bliss of vacations and summer Fridays. Treat yourself right, because the next round of happy and warm summer Fridays are a good 300 days away. In case you need some help figuring out what to add to your closet next, all the fashion editors at BDG have shared the transitional pieces they're excited about this fall.

Roam Khaki Cloud Sandal Roam Khaki Cloud Sandal $136 Roam Buy Now Bustle's Fashion & Beauty Editor Olivia Muenter chose these furry babies. She says, "I love these for back to school/work because I feel like they are perfect for the end of summer/early fall. They're still sandals, but will keep your feet warm in a cold office or when it gets a little chillier. Plus, these are an acceptable way to wear slippers IRL, which is always a plus in my opinion."

Pixie Market White Bustier Shirt Pixie Market White Bustier Shirt $99 Pixie Market Buy Now Aemilia Madden, Senior Fashion Editor of The Zoe Report, is after something classic with a modern twist. "I'm ready to update the crisp white button-down this fall, which is why I've been eying this Pixie Market top," she says. "Bustier details add something cool that goes beyond the usual wear-to-work top."

By The Way Vinny Mini Dress By The Way Vinny Mini Dress $64 Revolve Buy Now Elite Daily's Senior Fashion and Beauty Editor Alana Peden says of this mini: "My personal aesthetic is kindergartner meets Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion, so even though I’m 29, I love back-to-school style. I wore this $64 dress to work and then a jazz club, and reveled in feeling so on point with this season’s plaid trend. When fall gives way to winter, I plan on pairing it with a long duster coat and chill boots."

BLANKNYC Life Changer Moto Jacket BLANKNYC Life Changer Moto Jacket $98 Nordstrom Buy Now As Katie Dupere, Associate Fashion and Beauty Editor at Bustle, knows, a good lightweight jacket is key for fall. "A vegan leather jacket is a staple in my closet when transitioning to fall, especially for everyday wear," she explains. "I like to be a little edgy with my style, so throwing on a leather jacket immediately makes me look like the badass bitch I am. Whether it’s with a pair of leggings and a tee or with a dress, layering with a leather jacket just makes me feel like a boss. When dealing with unpredictable weather changes and weird buildings with intense A/C, having a jacket to throw on is a lifesaver."

Nike React Element 87 Nike React Element 87 $550 Stadium Goods Buy Now Contributing Market Editor to The Zoe Report Mecca James-WIlliams is always in search of the perfect shoe to get her back into fall work mode. She needs "one that is super comfy, and durable for long busy days on set." According to James-Williams, "The React Element 87 Nikes are the perfect sneaker...They are still reminiscent of summer with their lightness and sheer detail, but durable to last through an extensive work day especially when on set or running to appointments."

Lively Lounge Pant Lively Lounge Pant $45 Lively Buy Now Bustle's Executive Fashion & Beauty Editor Kara McGrath's pick is more of a casual staple. "Now that we're in the weird part of summer/fall where it's still kinda hot but gets colder at night, I am living in these pants," she says. "They're made of linen, so they honestly keep me even cooler than some of my shorts and dresses. Technically they're meant to be for wearing around the house, but I find them to be nice enough to wear to work too!"

Collina Strada Hefner Corduroy Coat Collina Strada Hefner Corduroy Coat $750 Need Supply Buy Now Lauren Caruso, Managing Editor of The Zoe Report, says, "Back to school season means it's time for me to take stock of my coat collection — and then probably buy a few more. This yellow corduroy wrap coat by Collina Strada basically makes it acceptable to wear a robe in public."

Prada Ponyhair Twin Pocket Tote Prada Ponyhair Twin Pocket Tote $1,195 The Real Real Buy Now Now that fall is well on its way, Sara Tan, West Coast Senior Fashion and Beauty Editor of Bustle, is on the hunt for a back to work purse that can replace her summery straw bags. "But let's be honest, I'm not talking about a real, functional bag for my laptop and agenda," she says. "I'm talking about a stylish little carryall that'll go with the deeper, richer tones of my summer-to-autumn wardrobe." Tan's go-to site for investment pieces? The RealReal, which sells secondhand designer goods at a steep discount. For this season, "I'm thinking something fun and funky, like this leopard-printed Prada tote," Tan says. "I'm also trying to be more mindful in my purchases, so I love that I'm practicing sustainability when I get my 'new' purse."