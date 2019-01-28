At every awards season red carpet, there's bound to be at least one trend — and there are usually more — that asserts itself. Feathers were quite the 2019 SAG Awards fashion trend. Several celebs rocked gorgeous gowns that were adorned with fabulous and fluffy feathers in some capacity. While sheer dresses dominated the 2019 Golden Globes earlier this moth, the SAGs were all about the feathers. From Michelle Yeoh to Ryan Michelle Bathe, there were feathered dresses aplenty.

Feathers are absolutely awesome when they are incorporated into couture. They not only add texture — they also add an air of whimsy to a dress. Such was the case with the ethereal, feathered gowns we witnessed at this year's SAG Awards.

Many of the feathered frocks were in neutral hues. That's because feathers are such a fabulous and strong sartorial statement that you don't want the other elements of the ensemble to compete with 'em.

Below are all of the feathered dresses that celebs and stars wore while strutting their stuff down the red carpet. Actually, there was a silver carpet at the SAGs. So, below are all of the feathered dresses that celebs and stars wore while strutting their stuff down the silver carpet.

Ryan Michelle Bathe Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The First Wives Club star was absolutely stunning in her sparkly, fishtail gown with the feather, flared bottom. It was easily one of the best looks of the evening. The champagne x pale pink hue was beautiful and the curve-hugging construction was just lovely.

Lady Gaga Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lady Gaga's white, Dior Couture dress was a bit deconstructed. It was feathery around the bodice and shoulders. It wasn't full on but it was subtle and sexy.

Michelle Yeoh John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Crazy Rich Asians star Michelle Yeoh stepped out onto the silver carpet in a sparkly, silver Elie Saab gown that was fit for a queen (like herself)! While the sparkles on the top half of her gown are definitely eye-catching, it's the feathers at the skirt that really make this a standout look.