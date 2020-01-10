There's more to music videos than a killer song and glam looks. Fans who spend time analyzing and rewatching their favorite artist's videos will notice references that most people might miss. Case in point: The “Diamonds” video from Normani and Megan Thee Stallion are full of fashion tributes to some of the industry's most powerful women, but if you only watch the video once, you might miss them.

People have already been anticipating the music video for the Birds of Prey movie since we first saw got a preview of the two performers in a red convertible back in December. Since the “Diamonds” video dropped at midnight on Jan. 10, there’s been even more girl power to match the movie’s premise that's visualized through the fashion subliminals in Normani and Thee Stallion’s unforgettable looks, and each one is a throwback to a statement-making woman.

Normani, in particular, isn’t new to throwing references in her music videos. The singer shook the world with her music video for "Motivation" which amassed almost 80 million views. It included tributes to Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, and more. And in this music video, the references start from the first verse.

Atlantic Records on YouTube

Meg and Normani sport looks from historically powerful women who chose to stand for something. Between underlying messages of abolishing slut-shaming to owning your sexuality, Meg and Normani give fans fashion flashbacks to moments in time when famous women took ownership of themselves. Not to mention, the song shares the same title as that hit Rihanna song.

Here are all of the fashion references you may have missed in the "Diamonds" video.

Amber Rose & Blac Chyna's Matching 'Slut' Dresses

The VMAs red carpet has always been a platform to make a statement with an outfit. At the 2015 VMAs, famous besties Amber Rose and Blac Chyna wore matching grafitti outfits. Words like "slut," "Gold Digger," and "Stripper" were written on the outfits, to prove a point about how women are portrayed in the industry.

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In this music video, Megan and Normani switch the words on their patent leather looks with their smash hits. Meg rocks song titles from her successful Fever mixtape like "Money Good," "Cash Sh*t," and "Hood Rat Sh*t." Meanwhile, Normani rocks a pair of boots and sleeves with her hits like "Dancing With A Stranger" featuring Sam Smith, "Love Lies" featuring Khalid on her left arm, and "Slow Down" with Calvin Harris on her left leg.

The Hot Girl Meg

Megan Thee Stallion's Paper Magazine cover honored the two personas she's known for portraying in her songs: Tina Snow and the Hot Girl Meg. While Megan's music is inspired by both, she carries the Hot bedazzled flames in her vinyl one-legged jumpsuit. The H-Town Hottie never lets you forget who she is.

Normani's Marilyn Monroe Tribute

Marilyn Monroe remains an icon for her performance of "Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend" from 1953. Celebrities including Madonna, Nicole Scherzinger, and Kylie Minogue have recreated the scene in their own performances, but Normani gives you a 2020 take on Monroe's dress with a leotard and matching satin pink gloves, all while being iced out from neck to toe. Plus, her dancers even get a sailor moon version of the original "Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend" video.

"Moulin Rouge" Video

The music video for "Moulin Rouge" that featured Mya, P!nk, Christina Aguilera, and Lil Kim is now a classic from the 2000s. Megan recreates the look Lil Kim sports in the video. Wearing a fitted gold corset with an iced out choker, belt and gold knee-high boots like Kim's original look, Megan pays tribute to the Moulin Rouge rapper.

Fans who have been waiting for these two powerhouses to get together on a track can now indulge in both a poppin' song and an iconic music video. Let's hope this won't be the last time the two collaborate.