All The Looks At The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards That You Absolutely Can't Miss — PHOTOS
On Sunday night, music fans everywhere tuned into the iHeartRadio Music Award as Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Eminem, Bon Jovi, Camila Cabello, and Maroon 5 took the stage to perform in between awards. But the music was by far the only thing grabbing fans' attention. As with any red carpet event, celebs' fashion choices took front and center stage. And there were some looks at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards that you can't afford to miss — even if you couldn't tune into the ceremony.
2018's ceremony was jam-packed with over 10 award presenters, a killer opening performance from Cardi B, and the much-anticipated debut of Taylor Swift's music video for the single "Delicate" (fans could not get over her new dance moves). The singer couldn't be there in person to accept the Female Artist of the Year award, but she did pre-record a message for the audience. “Hey guys, I just wanted to thank you so much for this award and to the fans for everything you have done and always do and continue to do," she said. "You’re the best."
On top of that, Best Male Artist of the Year went to Ed Sheeran, while the iHeartRadio Icon award went to Bon Jovi. Shockingly, "Despacito" did not win song of the year like it did at the Grammys. Instead, that award went to Sheeran's "Shape of You." You'll probably be happy (and not surprised) to hear that the Best New Artist of the Year award went to none other than Cardi B, who's fame absolutely sky-rocketed after 2017's release of "Bodak Yellow." It's hard to believe Cardi B's even considered a new artist at this point. I mean, her YouTube videos make it feel like you've known her for ages. But the awards are hardly the only thing you'll be talking about now that the awards have been given out. Here are just some of the most memorable looks on the red carpet.
Cardi B
Good color choice.
Hailey Baldwin
She took the classic flapper girl look to the next level.
Camila Cabello
You can't help but love all the pink she wore for her "Havana" performance.
G-Eazy
That gold jacket though.
Chance The Rapper
He did his own thing. The white tennis shoes with that jacket couldn't be any cooler.
Sarah Hyland
Not all of the guests have to be singers.
Madelaine Petsch
She rocked the plaid.
Halsey
Guests got daring with the print, and it totally worked.
Khalid
So much metallic.
Jenna Dewan Tatum
Cannot get enough of this one. The skirt slits, dark reds, and geometric patterns flow together seamlessly.
Charlie Puth
Sunday night was apparently all about the jackets. And this one is the most fun one yet.
Camila Cabello's Other Look
Because when you're performing, you have to change outfits at least once.
Iggy Azalea
Both simple and perfect.
Maia & Alex Shibutani
The Olympians are stunning off the ice too. Can't go wrong with the floral print.
Laverne Cox
The jumpsuit was on-point.
Bebe Rexha
Um, she's holding a puppy.
Leslie Grace
So, so cute.
Young Thug
Yes, that jacket had a lot going on. But it worked.
Drake Bell
Not sure this one stole the show in a positive way.
Caleb Shapiro & Rob Resnick
That sweatshirt says it all.
Kehlani
Seems ideal for cold-weather red carpet events.
Draya Michele
As long as no one steps on that trail ...
Jackie Cruz
The stars on her hips made a statement.
Paris Hilton
I can't not include her. The pattern on her dress even matched the award ceremony's logo.
Serayah McNeill
When you show up to the iHeartRadio Music Awards looking like a straight-up super hero.
Nathalia Ramos
You'll either never see this "one legging" thing again, or it'll become a trend.
The fun thing about the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet is the fact that there's so much variety. Sure, you probably really disliked some of these outfits, but at least they're all unique. And together, they'll be fantastic inspiration for just about any look you want to pull off.