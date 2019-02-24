All The Looks At The 2019 Oscars That You Just Can't Miss

The Academy Awards is the premiere event when it comes to award season, and this year's ceremony is no different. The 2019 Oscars red carpet proved that even if the awards show lacked a host this year, there was certainly no shortage of style. From bonafide movie stars like Regina King to pop stars-turned-film-stars like Lady Gaga, the stars graced the red carpet in gowns, suits, tuxedos, and everything in between. And, yes, everyone looked gorgeous.
Whether you're interested in seeing the perfectly applied makeup and hair looks, the show-stopping dresses, or the celebrities themselves, the Oscars red carpet was full of action. It may be hard to choose who exactly wins the title of best dressed, but luckily thats a category where everyone can win. The actual Oscar awards? Well, those are a bit more strict when it comes to winners or losers. Luckily for us, its much easier to appreciate all the gorgeous fashion of the Oscars than it is to choose the big winners. Whether you're hoping to check out the looks for the first time or simply want a second glance at the dresses and suits, here are all the looks from the 2019 Academy Awards.