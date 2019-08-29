Every month, Hulu adds a ton of movies and TV series, from old classics to original films to currently airing seasons of shows. So, if you're looking for something to watch on Hulu in September 2019, you should be able to find just the right thing for you. There is a lot to choose from!

They've got rom-coms. They've got horror movies. They've got period pieces. They've got the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck movie that isn't Gigli. Looking for a movie marathon? There are also two full trilogies available: the Ocean's Eleven series and the Matrix movies.

Hulu will also be debuting some originals in September. There's a series about the formation of Wu-Tang Clan and a documentary about the Harvey Weinstein allegations. Of course, Hulu will also be streaming episodes of current TV shows after they air. And with September being the month a lot of series begin new seasons, there are plenty of them: This Is Us, Grey's Anatomy, Black-ish, and The Good Place, among many others.

Read on to find out more about some of what's streaming, followed by by a full list of everything coming out in September, including shows and movies specifically available with the HBO, STARZ, and Showtime premium add-ons.

'27 Dresses' — September 1 FilmTeaser on YouTube First up, we have 27 Dresses, a movie about New York City woman (Katherine Heigl) who has such a big apartment, she can use one closet specifically for all her bridesmaids dresses. Also, you know, she falls in love in an unexpected way.

'The Amityville Horror' — September 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube The original Amityville Horror from 1979 will be on Hulu this month. If you aren't familiar with the story, you should know that it's based on a real house where there was supposedly a paranormal experience.

'Demolition Man' — September 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube In the year 2032, violence no longer exists... until two guys from the 20th century (Wesley Snipes and Sylvester Stallone) return from being cryogenically frozen. It's a lot. Just watch the trailer.

'Emma' — September 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube On an entirely different note, we have Emma, based on the Jane Austen novel of the same name and starring Gwyneth Paltrow.

'Failure To Launch' — September 1 Paramount Movies on YouTube This Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker romantic comedy features one of the biggest tropes of the genre: a fake relationship.

'The Goonies' — September 1 Warner Bros. on YouTube The Goonies is about a group of kids who go on an adventure after finding a mysterious old map.

'Hercules' — September 1 Animation Trailers on YouTube The Disney animated feature about the Greek god Hercules will be streaming for anyone in need of a movie for kids or some nostalgia.

'Jersey Girl' — September 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube In Jersey Girl, a dad (Ben Affleck) struggles to raise his daughter on his own after his wife (Jennifer Lopez) dies during childbirth. But lest that sounds too serious, it's also sort of a romantic comedy.

'Juno' — September 1 FoxSearchlight on YouTube A teenage girl named Juno (Ellen Page) unexpectedly gets pregnant, and decides to give the baby up for adoption to a couple (Jennifer Garner and Jason Bateman), who are more complicated people than she first realizes.

The 'Matrix' Trilogy — September 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube All three Matrix movies will be on Hulu this September. Gotta get caught up before that fourth movie comes out.

'Mommie Dearest' — September 1 The Paramount Vault on YouTube Mommie Dearest, based on the memoir of Joan Crawford's daughter Christina, is now a cult movie, mostly for how outrageous Faye Dunaway's performance as Crawford is.

The Ocean's Trilogy — September 1 Warner Bros. on YouTube Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, and Ocean's Thirteen will be available for all your heist movie cravings come September.

'Pretty In Pink' — September 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Any John Hughes fans will be glad to see the addition of the classic high-school rom com Pretty in Pink.

'Revolutionary Road' — September 1 Revolutionary Road - Trailer on YouTube Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio play a couple in the 1950s that ends up having a lot of issues in their marriage, particularly ones related to the constraints of the time period.

'She's All That' — September 1 She's All That - Trailer on YouTube A popular high school guy (Freddie Prinze Jr.) takes on a bet to turn an artsy girl (Rachael Leigh Cook) into the prom queen. And all it takes is removing her glasses!

'Training Day' — September 1 Warner Bros. on YouTube Training Day depicts a day in the life of two LAPD officers played by Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke. Washington won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role, while Hawke was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

'Wayne's World 2' — September 1 Wayne's World 2 - Trailer on YouTube If you can't keep your Wayne's Worlds straight, this is the one where Wayne and Garth put on their own music festival.

'Untouchable' — September 2 Hulu on YouTube Untouchable is a Hulu Original documentary about the abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein, featuring some of the producer's accusers telling their stories and commentary on the Me Too movement as a whole.

'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' — September 4 Hulu on YouTube Another Hulu Original, Wu-Tang: An American Saga is a series about the early days of rap group Wu-Tang Clan. Member RZA is one of the creators of the show, while Method Man is one of the executive producers.

'Pocahontas' — September 14 The Disney Animation Resource Channel on YouTube If you're not into Hercules, Hulu will have another Disney animated movie available come September 14.