All The Movies & TV Shows New To Hulu This Month
Every month, Hulu adds a ton of movies and TV series, from old classics to original films to currently airing seasons of shows. So, if you're looking for something to watch on Hulu in September 2019, you should be able to find just the right thing for you. There is a lot to choose from!
They've got rom-coms. They've got horror movies. They've got period pieces. They've got the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck movie that isn't Gigli. Looking for a movie marathon? There are also two full trilogies available: the Ocean's Eleven series and the Matrix movies.
Hulu will also be debuting some originals in September. There's a series about the formation of Wu-Tang Clan and a documentary about the Harvey Weinstein allegations. Of course, Hulu will also be streaming episodes of current TV shows after they air. And with September being the month a lot of series begin new seasons, there are plenty of them: This Is Us, Grey's Anatomy, Black-ish, and The Good Place, among many others.
Read on to find out more about some of what's streaming, followed by by a full list of everything coming out in September, including shows and movies specifically available with the HBO, STARZ, and Showtime premium add-ons.
'27 Dresses' — September 1
First up, we have 27 Dresses, a movie about New York City woman (Katherine Heigl) who has such a big apartment, she can use one closet specifically for all her bridesmaids dresses. Also, you know, she falls in love in an unexpected way.
'The Amityville Horror' — September 1
The original Amityville Horror from 1979 will be on Hulu this month. If you aren't familiar with the story, you should know that it's based on a real house where there was supposedly a paranormal experience.
'Demolition Man' — September 1
In the year 2032, violence no longer exists... until two guys from the 20th century (Wesley Snipes and Sylvester Stallone) return from being cryogenically frozen. It's a lot. Just watch the trailer.
'Emma' — September 1
On an entirely different note, we have Emma, based on the Jane Austen novel of the same name and starring Gwyneth Paltrow.
'Failure To Launch' — September 1
This Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker romantic comedy features one of the biggest tropes of the genre: a fake relationship.
'The Goonies' — September 1
The Goonies is about a group of kids who go on an adventure after finding a mysterious old map.
'Hercules' — September 1
The Disney animated feature about the Greek god Hercules will be streaming for anyone in need of a movie for kids or some nostalgia.
'Jersey Girl' — September 1
In Jersey Girl, a dad (Ben Affleck) struggles to raise his daughter on his own after his wife (Jennifer Lopez) dies during childbirth. But lest that sounds too serious, it's also sort of a romantic comedy.
'Juno' — September 1
A teenage girl named Juno (Ellen Page) unexpectedly gets pregnant, and decides to give the baby up for adoption to a couple (Jennifer Garner and Jason Bateman), who are more complicated people than she first realizes.
The 'Matrix' Trilogy — September 1
All three Matrix movies will be on Hulu this September. Gotta get caught up before that fourth movie comes out.
'Mommie Dearest' — September 1
Mommie Dearest, based on the memoir of Joan Crawford's daughter Christina, is now a cult movie, mostly for how outrageous Faye Dunaway's performance as Crawford is.
The Ocean's Trilogy — September 1
Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, and Ocean's Thirteen will be available for all your heist movie cravings come September.
'Pretty In Pink' — September 1
Any John Hughes fans will be glad to see the addition of the classic high-school rom com Pretty in Pink.
'Revolutionary Road' — September 1
Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio play a couple in the 1950s that ends up having a lot of issues in their marriage, particularly ones related to the constraints of the time period.
'She's All That' — September 1
A popular high school guy (Freddie Prinze Jr.) takes on a bet to turn an artsy girl (Rachael Leigh Cook) into the prom queen. And all it takes is removing her glasses!
'Training Day' — September 1
Training Day depicts a day in the life of two LAPD officers played by Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke. Washington won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role, while Hawke was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.
'Wayne's World 2' — September 1
If you can't keep your Wayne's Worlds straight, this is the one where Wayne and Garth put on their own music festival.
'Untouchable' — September 2
Untouchable is a Hulu Original documentary about the abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein, featuring some of the producer's accusers telling their stories and commentary on the Me Too movement as a whole.
'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' — September 4
Another Hulu Original, Wu-Tang: An American Saga is a series about the early days of rap group Wu-Tang Clan. Member RZA is one of the creators of the show, while Method Man is one of the executive producers.
'Pocahontas' — September 14
If you're not into Hercules, Hulu will have another Disney animated movie available come September 14.
Here's the full list of what's coming in September:
September 1
Chuggington: Complete Seasons 1-5 (Lionsgate)
27 Dresses (2008)
50 First Dates (2004)
A Dog and Pony Show (2018)
A Guy Thing (2003)
A.R.C.H.I.E 2: Mission Impawsible (2003)
After the Screaming Stops (2018)
Against the Wild 2 (2016)
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)
The Amityville Horror (1979)
An Everlasting Piece (2000)
Banking on Bitcoin (2016)
Basic Instinct (1992)
Bigfoot Country (2012)
Blown Away (1993)
Breaking Away (1979)
The Chumscrubber (2005)
The Cokeville Miracle (2015)
The Cooler (2003)
The Dark Half (1993)
Demolition Man (2003)
Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)
Disturbing Behavior (1998)
Doctor Dolittle (1998)
The Edge (1997)
Emma (1996)
Evil Dead (1981)
Evil Dead II (1987)
Exposed (2016)
Failure to Launch (2006)
Far from Home (1989)
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest (1992)
The First Monday in May (2016)
Firstborn (1984)
Flashback (1990)
From Mexico with Love (2009)
The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)
The Goonies (1985)
Heist (2015)
Hercules (1997)
High-Rise (2015)
I, Frankenstein (2013)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Jersey Girl (2004)
Juno (2007)
The Last Exorcism (2010)
Lethal Weapon (1987)
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)
Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)
Liar, Liar (1997)
Lost in Space (1998)
Man on a Ledge (2012)
The Matrix (1999)
The Matrix Reloaded (2003)
The Matrix Revolutions (2003)
Miami Vice (2006)
The Midnight Meat Train (2009)
The Monster Squad (1987)
Mommie Dearest (1981)
Monsters at Large (2018)
Mr. Mom (1983)
The Object of Beauty (1991)
Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
Open Season (2006)
Open Season 2 (2009)
Open Season 3 (2011)
Open Season: Scared Silly (2016)
The Perfect Weapon (1991)
The Portrait if a Lady (1996)
Pinocchio (2018)
Playing it Cool (2014)
Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)
Pretty in Pink (1986)
Pumpkinhead (1988)
Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)
Ravenous (1999)
Red Dog: True Blue (2018)
Requiem for a Dream (2000)
Revolutionary Road (2008)
Robo-Dog: Airborne (2017)
Sacred Ground (1983)
Saving Christmas (2017)
Secretary (2002)
She’s All That (1999)
Sliver (1993)
Sucker Punch (2008)
Suicide Kings (1998)
Top of the Food Chain (2000)
Training Day (2001)
Turtle Tale (2018)
Unbreakable (2000)
Universal Soldier (1992)
Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
Wild Card (2015)
September 2
Anthropoid (2016)
Matriarch (2018)
Untouchable: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
September 3
Bolden (2019)
We Die Young (2019)
September 4
The Purge: Complete Season 1 (USA)
Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Kicking and Screaming (1995)
September 6
Into The Dark: Pure: Episode 12 Season Finale (Hulu Original)
September 9
Wise Man’s Grandchild: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Hotel Mumbai (2019)
September 10
Curious George: A Royal Monkey (2019)
September 14
Pocahontas (1995)
September 16
The Powerpuff Girls: Complete Season 3B (Cartoon Network)
Curious George (2006)
September 17
Dancing with the Stars: Season 28 Premiere (ABC)
September 19
Aniara (2019)
Crypto (2019)
September 20
Afterlost: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
September 21
Dream Corp LLC.: Complete Season 2 (Adult Swim)
Robihachi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
September 24
9-1-1: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)
American Horror Story: Apocalypse: Complete Season 8 (FX)
Bluff City Law: Series Premiere (NBC)
Prodigal Son: Series Premiere (FOX)
The Good Doctor: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
The Voice: Season 17 Premiere (NBC)
September 25
Black-ish: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)
Bless This Mess: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Emergence: Series Premiere (ABC)
Empire: Season 6 Premiere (FOX)
Mixed-ish: Series Premiere (ABC)
New Amsterdam: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
The Conners: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
The Resident: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)
This Is Us: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)
September 26
Chicago Fire: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)
Chicago Med: Season 5 Premiere (NBC)
Chicago P.D.: Season 7 Premiere (NBC)
Modern Family: Season 11 Premiere (ABC)
Schooled: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Single Parents: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
South Park: Season 23 Premiere (Comedy Central)
Stumptown: Series Premiere (ABC)
The Goldbergs: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
The Masked Singer: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)
September 27
A Million Little Things: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16 Premiere (ABC)
How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)
Law & Order: SVU: Season 21 Premiere (NBC)
Perfect Harmony: Series Premiere (NBC)
Sunnyside: Series Premiere (NBC)
Superstore: Season 5 Premiere (NBC)
The Good Place: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)
September 28
American Housewife: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
Fresh Off the Boat: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)
Rango (2011)
September 30
American Dad!: Complete Season 13 (TBS)
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 30 Premiere (ABC)
Bless the Harts: Series Premiere (FOX)
Bob’s Burgers: Season 10 Premiere (FOX)
Family Guy: Season 10 Premiere (FOX)
Shark Tank: Season 11 Premiere (ABC)
The Rookie: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
The Simpsons: Season 31 Premiere (FOX)
Primal Fear (1996)
Teen Spirit (2019)
Available with the HBO premium add-on:
The Deuce: Season 3 Premiere (9/9)
Room 104: Season 3 Premiere (9/13)
Mary Queen of Scots (2018) (9/7)
Welcome to Marwen (2018) (9/14)
The Lego Movie 2: The 2nd Part (2019) (9/21)
Buzz (2019) (9/25)
Isn’t It Romantic (2019) (9/28)
Available with the STARZ premium add-on:
2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) (9/1)
Angels & Demons (2009) (9/1)
Boo! (2018) (9/1)
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) (9/1)
Fatal Attraction (1987) (9/1)
Junior (1994) (9/1)
Major Payne (1995) (9/1)
Notorious (2009) (9/1)
Showgirls (1995) (9/1)
The Bone Collector (1999) (9/1)
The Burbs (1989) (9/1)
Changeling (2008) (9/1)
The Da Vinci Code (2006) (9/1)
The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) (9/1)
The Fast and the Furious (2001) (9/1)
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) (9/1)
Wargames (1983) (9/1)
Colombiana (2011) (9/4)
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) (9/6)
Jeepers Creepers (2001) (9/8)
Out of Omaha (2018) (9/9)
Because I Said So (2007) (9/13)
Blues Brothers 2000 (1998) (9/13)
Freddy Vs. Jason (2003) (9/13)
Gone Baby Gone (2007) (9/13)
Hollywoodland (2006) (9/13)
Jet Li’s Fearless (2006) (9/13)
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012) (9/13)
Serenity (2005) (9/13)
The Constant Gardener (2005) (9/13)
Vanilla Sky (2001) (9/13)
You, Me and Dupree (2006) (9/13)
A Dog’s Way Home (2019) (9/14)
Moneyball (2011) (9/14)
Role Models (2008) (9/16)
Empire (2002) (9/20)
Far From Heaven (2002) (9/20)
Repo Man (1984) (9/20)
Drunk Parents (2019) (9/21)
Girlfight (2000) (9/29)
Available with the Showtime premium add-on:
Inside The NFL: Season 12 Premiere (9/3)
Couples Therapy: Docu-Series Premiere (9/6)
Murder in the Bayou: Documentary Premiere (9/13)
The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth: Season 4 Returns (9/22)