All The New Movies & TV Shows On HBO This Month

Now that the unofficial end of summer has arrived, what better time to cuddle up under a blanket and catch a flick or new series? No matter your taste, the new movies and TV shows on HBO in September 2019 cover all the bases. From comedies and dramas to documentaries to horror films, the premium network is rolling out some favorites — past and present — as well as some new hits all month long.

If you're in the mood to keep the summer vibes going with something light via a feel-good romantic comedy, grab your love fern because the beloved How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is already available for your streaming pleasure. Along with it, HBO is also offering such rom-com faves as Love Actually, Boys and Girls, Alfie, and Working Girl, to name a few. Once you've revisited the classic, at the end of the month, you can even complete the circle with a viewing of the brand-new Rebel Wilson-led rom-com satire, Isn't It Romantic?.

HBO will also commemorate the 18th anniversary of the tragic September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, offering the 2006 film United 93, along with two new original documentaries: In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11 and What Happened on September 11.

There's plenty more to choose from between the two genres, though, and all are generally available for subscribers to stream as soon as they air on HBO. Check out the full September list below.

'127 Hours' (2010) — Sept. 1 FoxSearchlight on YouTube James Franco scored a Best Actor Oscar nod for his portrayal of real-life rock climber Aron Ralston, who was trapped for five days beneath a boulder in a isolated Utah canyon. The film, which also stars Kate Mara and Amber Tamblyn, is moving tale of survival, life or death decisions, and the power of the human spirit.

'Alfie' (2004) — Sept. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Inspired by a 1966 British film of the same name, the updated rom-com follows Jude Law's titular playboy limo driver as he begins to question his cad lifestyle. Also starring Marisa Tomei, Omar Epps, and Sienna Miller, Alfie scores laughs as the protagonist attempts to reform his life, trying his hand at monogamy.

'Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid' (2004) — Sept. 1 21stCenturymovies on YouTube A sequel to 1997's Anacaonda (starring Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube), the action flick plays up the camp factor as a team of scientists encounter the supersized snake during an expedition to the Southeast Asian island of Borneo. Viewers even get the origin story for the original film's serpent.

'Anastasia' (1997) — Sept. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Fox's family-friendly animated musical inspired by the life of Russian princess Anastasia features the voices of a bunch of Hollywood heavy hitters, including: Meg Ryan, John Cusack, Kelsey Grammer, Hank Azaria, Christopher Lloyd, Bernadette Peters, Kirsten Dunst, and Angela Lansbury. One of its many catchy songs, "Journey to the Past," was even nominated for Best Original Song at the 1998 Academy Awards.

'Boys and Girls' (2000) — Sept. 1 retro VHS trailers on YouTube Late '90s/early 2000s teen movie mainstay Freddie Prinze, Jr. plays shy, nerdy (and typically friend-zoned) Ryan in the rom-com which juxtaposes him with outgoing childhood frenemy Jennifer (Claire Forlani). With an assist from his college roommate (played by Jason Biggs), Ryan finds his confidence and strikes up an unexpected relationship with Jennifer.

'Cabin Fever' (Director’s Cut) (2003) — Sept. 1 N.B. on YouTube The horror film centers on five college students during an ill-fated vacation in the secluded mountains. Following an accidental hunting accident, a water supply gets poisoned, leading to an outbreak of a contagious, flesh-eating disease. Plus, there are some angry backwoods dwellers adding to the terror, too.

'Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever' (Extended Version) (2019) — Sept. 1 Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever - Trailer on YouTube The deadly flesh-eating virus from the original scary movie is back in the sequel — only this time it's wreaking havoc on students at their high school prom. Suffice it to say that the Cabin Fever sequel will definitely make you look at bottled water in a whole new light.

'Catfish' (2010) — Sept. 1 Universal Pictures on YouTube Fans of MTV's Catfish series will want to take a look at the documentary that started it all. In the film, Nev Schulman strikes up a Facebook romance with a young woman — all while his brother Ariel Schulman and friend Henry Joost film the whole thing. Social media ppearances can certainly be deceiving.

'The Darkest Hour' (2011) — Sept. 1 Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Not to be confused with the 2017 Winston Churchill film Darkest Hour, the tense apocalyptic sci-fi thriller stars Emile Hirsch, Max Minghella, Olivia Thirlby, Rachael Taylor, and Joel Kinnaman as a group of youths stranded in Moscow during a terrifying alien invasion.

'Frantic' (1988) — Sept. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube A young Harrison Ford stars as Richard Walker, an American doctor desperately searching for his wife who was kidnapped from their Paris hotel room in the Roman Polanski-directed mystery thriller. Actor Emmanuelle Seigner's streetwise Michelle ultimately helps him infiltrate a dark criminal underworld, as Dr. Walker attempts to rescue his wife.

'Hail, Caesar!' (2016) — Sept. 1 Universal Pictures on YouTube Joel and Ethan Cohen's dramatic comedy is a fictional account of real-life 1950's Hollywood movie studio "fixer" Eddie Mannix (played by Josh Brolin). The film shows Mannix dealing with several crises, including a kidnapped movie star. Among the stellar ensemble cast: George Clooney, Ralph Fiennes, Jonah Hill, Scarlett Johansson, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, and Channing Tatum.

'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' (2003) — Sept. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Kate Hudson's Andie Anderson, a women's magazine “How to...” columnist, is working to break every relationship rule to — you guessed it — lose a guy in 10 days for an article. Ad exec Benjamin Barry is trying to make a woman fall in love with him as part of a bet to score a diamond campaign. What could go wrong, when they cross paths in the classic early 2000s rom-com?

The Hurt Locker (2009) — Sept. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Kathryn Bigelow's American war drama won six Academy Awards in 2010 — including the first Best Picture win by a female director. The film, which counts Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, Ralph Fiennes, and Guy Pearce, among its stars will have you frequently holding your breath as the soldiers put themselves in harms way to diffuse bombs in war-torn Iraq.

'I Love You Phillip Morris' (2010) — Sept. 1 hollywoodstreams on YouTube Jim Carrey and Ewan McGregor lead the dark comedy based on the true story of a jailed con artist who falls in love with a fellow inmate — and then, following his love's release, escapes from prison multiple times so that they can be reunited.

'Jem and the Holograms' (2015) — Sept. 1 Universal Pictures on YouTube The nostalgic adaptation of the classic '80s cartoon follows Jem (played by Aubrey Peeples) as she and her sisters achieve superstardom as part of a talented musical group. Also appearing in the movie: Stefanie Scott, Hayley Kiyoko, Aurora Perrineau, Ryan Guzman, Molly Ringwald, and Juliette Lewis.

'The Killing Fields' (1984) — Sept. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Based on the experiences of New York Times reporter Sydney Schanberg (Sam Waterston), Cambodian interpreter Dith Pran (Haing S. Ngor), and American photojournalist Al Rockoff (John Malkovich), the '80s British biographical drama is a powerful portrayal of survival during the oppressive rule of Cambodia's Khmer Rouge regime.

'Love Actually' (2003) — Sept. 1 Love Actually - Trailer on YouTube Although the British rom-com is Christmas-themed, fans tend to enjoy the story about many intertwined tales of love all year round. The movie features an impressive ensemble cast, including: Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Andrew Lincoln, Laura Linney, and Rodrigo Santoro.

'Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase' (2019) — Sept. 1 Movieclips Trailers on YouTube One of the many adaptations of Carolyn Keene's classic YA novels, the lighthearted mystery follows the titular teen detective (played in this iteration by It's Sophia Lillis) as she reluctantly befriends local mean girl Helen (Laura Wiggins), with whom she investigates a spooky haunted house.

'Out of Sight' (1998) — Sept. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube After breaking out of jail, charming bank robber Jack Foley (George Clooney) falls for a beautiful woman named Karen Sisco (played by Jennifer Lopez) — only to learn she is a federal marshal. The action-comedy, of course, shows the pair facing some difficult decisions of how much they'll risk in the name of love.

'Resident Evil: Apocalypse' (2004) — Sept. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube In the second installment of the Resident Evil film series, a deadly virus is unleashed from a lab beneath Raccoon City. Milla Jovovich's heroine Alice, is, then, tasked with facing down a terrifying army of flesh-eating zombies in the sci-fi thriller, based on the popular video games.

'RoboCop' (Director’s Cut) (1987) — Sept. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube After police officer Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) is murdered, scientists at the evil Detroit mega corporation Omni Consumer Products uses his body to create a cyborg crime fighter. RoboCop eventually learns of OCP's nefarious plans, however, and turns the tables in the classic sci-fi thriller.

'RoboCop 2' (1990) — Sept. 1 TrailersPlaygroundHD on YouTube The RoboCop sequel shows Detroit cyborg super-cop Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) once again battling rampant crime, a new drug called "Nuke" — and the evil Omni Consumer Products conglomerate — in the thriller. Also on his list of foes: crime boss Cain (Tom Noonan) and Dr. Juliette Faxx (Belinda Bauer), who attempts to create an evil RoboCop.

'RoboCop 3' (1993) — Sept. 1 Shout! Factory on YouTube Actor Robert John Burke takes on the titular role in the film franchise's third installment. Of course, Omni Consumer Products is, per usual, trying to destroy Detroit. This time around, RoboCop has to recover from major injuries in time to battle some advanced OCP-developed ninja robots.

'The Rundown' (2003) — Sept. 1 The Rundown - Trailer on YouTube Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stars as a bounty hunter sent to the Amazon to bring Seann William Scott's rebellious Travis back to the United States. In an unexpected turn of events, the unlikely duo joins forces to hunt down a treasure in the action-adventure comedy film, which also features Christopher Walken and Rosario Dawson.

'The Spongebob Squarepants Movie' (2004) — Sept. 1 The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie - Trailer on YouTube The lovable sponge (who lives in a pineapple under the sea) and his lovably dimwitted BFF Patrick go on an adventure to clear Mr. Krab's name after evil Plankton frames the Krusty Krab owner for stealing King Neptunes crown. The first movie based on the beloved animated Nickelodeon kids' series even includes a David Hasselhoff cameo.

'Thirteen Days' (2000) — Sept. 1 Thirteen Days on YouTube Kevin Costner stars as a top White House assistant in the dramatization of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Real-life historical figures President John F. Kennedy, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, and Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara are portrayed by actors Bruce Greenwood, Steven Culp, and Dylan Baker, respectively.

'United 93' (2006) — Sept. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube The drama depicts the events that took place aboard the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93, during the September 11, 2001 attacks. Despite the tragic end, United 93 chronicles how passengers bravely fought back against terrorists and averted more carnage on the dark day in American history.

'The Wizard' (1989) — Sept. 1 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Wonder Years star Fred Savage's Corey breaks his little brother Jimmy (Luke Edwards) out of a mental health facility and runs away to California in the family film. On the boys' journey, they team with a girl named Haley (Jenny Lewis) and discover that Jimmy has some serious video game skills.

'Working Girl' (1988) — Sept. 1 20th Century Fox on YouTube Staten Island secretary Tess McGill (Melanie Griffith) uses her underappreciated smarts to take back her power from an underhanded boss (played by Sigourney Weaver). Her quest to secretly strike a deal with investment broker Jack Trainer (Harrison Ford) in Mike Nichols' Oscar-nominated film involves drama, romance, and comedy — often from Tess' hilariously over-the-top BFF Cynthia (Joan Cusack).

'The Shop: Uninterrupted' — Sept. 3 UNINTERRUPTED on YouTube The latest episode of LeBron James' collaboration with HBO Sports features Kevin Hart joins Maverick Carter, Rob Gronkowski, Kevin Love, CJ McCollum, Charlamagne tha God, Lil Nas X, and Paul Rivera engaging in free-flowing discussions in a barber shop setting. In one memorable moment, Lil Nas X gets candid about the reason why he recently came out.

'Truth or Dare' (2018) — Sept. 4 Movieclips Trailers on YouTube The supernatural horror film puts a dark twist on the "Truth or Dare" party game. During a Mexican getaway, a group of college students played by Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Hayden Szeto, and Landon Liboiron learn that the seemingly innocent pastime suddenly has deadly consequences.

'A Black Lady Sketch Show,' Season 1 Finale — Sept. 6 HBO on YouTube The HBO comedy series' Season 1 finale will include guest appearances from Natasha Rothwell, Yvette Nicole Brown, Lil Rel Howery, Marsai Martin, Amber Riley, Bresha Webb, and executive producer Issa Rae. Don't worry, though, core cast members Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, and Quinta Brunson won't be off the air for good: HBO already renewed A Black Lady Sketch Show for a second season.

'Mary Queen of Scots' (2018) — Sept. 7 Focus Features on YouTube Three-time Academy Award nominee Saoirse Ronan takes on the title role of recently widowed Mary Stuart as she returns to Scotland to reclaim her throne. The historical period drama also chronicles discord between the royal and her cousin, England's Queen Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie), as well as the 1569 conflict between their two countries.

'The Deuce,' Season 3 Premiere — Sept. 9 HBO on YouTube The HBO original drama series, which explores the rise of the porn industry, stars James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal. In its mid-80s-set final six episodes of the series, the duo capitalizes on the advent of VHS tapes, among other things, of course. Expect The Deuce to go out with a bang.

'In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11' — Sept. 11 HBO on YouTube This new HBO documentary focuses on students at Stuyvesant, a prestigious New York City public high school located blocks from the World Trade Center. Through candid conversations, eight of the school's alumni recount their memories of the tragedy that struck when they were just teenagers.

'What Happened on September 11' — Sept. 11 HBO on YouTube HBO Family's latest documentary serves as a kid-friendly primer on the events of September 11 for the young people who weren't yet born at the time. According to the network, the film will answer basic questions such as: What happened on 9/11? Why did it happen? What was its impact on our country and the world?

'Room 104,' Season 3 Premiere — Sept. 13 HBO on YouTube The late-night anthology comedy series' 12-episode third season continues to tell tales of visitors who stay in the same room of a typical motel. Expect the unexpected, though, as everything the tone to time periods tend to shift between each new installment.

'Welcome to Marwen' (2018) — Sept. 14 Universal Pictures on YouTube Steve Carell stars in the inspiring true story of Mark Hogancamp, who's recovering from a devastating assualt that erases his memories. After creating a fantasy world in which he's a World War II fighter pilot, the man proves that art can sometimes heal one's spirit and give them strength to face difficult situations.

'They Shall Not Grow Old' (2018) — Sept. 17 Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube Academy Award winner Peter Jackson used state-of-the-art technology to give new life to the voices of World War I soldiers in a never-before-seen way. The film shows the men discussing everything from their feelings about the war, the food they ate, to their future aspirations on the front lines overseas.

'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' (2019) — Sept. 21 Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube Emmet, Lucy & Batman return to take on destructive LEGO DUPLO invaders from outerspace who are threatening the citizens of Bricksburg. The imaginative adventure film promises to show viewers faraway, unexplored worlds as the trio aims to restore harmony.

'Isn’t It Romantic?' (2019) — Sept. 28 Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube Cynical architecht Natalie (Rebel Wilson) awakes from an subway attack to discover she's somehow living a real-life rom-com (AKA her worst nightmare) in an alternate universe. She, of course, takes on the role of the leading lady — much to her chagrin — and gets to romance a character played by (a sometimes shirtless) Liam Hemsworth. Actors Adam DeVine and Priyanka Chopra also bring the laughs in supporting roles.