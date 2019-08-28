All The New Thriller Movies & TV Shows Streaming This Month

All good things must come to an end, but just because summer's coming to a close, that doesn't mean you need to stop relaxing. With all the thrillers hitting streaming services in August 2019, there's something for everyone to escape into. Whether it's a steamy erotic thriller like Body Heat, a grim look at the realities of life on the streets with Juice, or even a supernatural psychological thriller like The Uninvited, it's all available in an instant to distract you from the days growing shorter. Look on the bright side, that just means there's even more evening time to watch something!

Though the focus is on psychological twists and turns, like with John Grisham's legal deep dive The Rainmaker, there's also plenty of straightforward action with byzantine plots — each new Mission Impossible practically needs a guide map to sort out everyone's conflicting loyalties. For the Real '90s Kids out there, you might not have been cognizant when these came out, but Hackers and Double Impact offer peak '90s action with a heaping helping of poorly aged cheesiness, which only adds to the fun. There's no need to mourn the end of beach season when the thrills are just beginning.