All The New Movies & TV Shows On Amazon Prime This Month

If your streaming service of choice is Amazon Prime, there's a good chance you'll find something that speaks to you this month. The new movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime in August 2019 include nine original series and one original movie, along with a ton of other options, including some films that came out in theaters earlier this year.

There's a lot of variety here. Starting with the Amazon Original series, they include a documentary about soccer around the world, a look into Meek Mill's legal history and its effect on criminal justice reform, a couple of standup specials, and a series in which Orlando Bloom is a human who falls in love with a fairy played by Cara Delevingne. Yep, there's something for everyone.

As for the new movies from 2019, there are six of those that are available to rent or buy. There's a critically acclaimed drama, a biopic about J.R.R. Tolkien, a Pokémon mystery, and the highest grossing movie of all time, which, given that stat, you've probably seen already.

Read on to find out a little more about some of the movies and shows hitting Amazon in August and see their exact release dates. There's also a full and very lengthy list of everything that will become available this month at the end.

'300' — Streaming Aug. 2 Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube You may have missed it back in 2006, but 300, based on the comic series of the same name, is now streaming. The film is focused on King Leonidas (Gerard Butler) and the Battle of Thermopylae during the Greco-Persian Wars. But, you know, all comic book-like.

'The Souvenir' — Rent/Buy Aug. 6 A24 on YouTube The Souvenir came out earlier this year to much critical acclaim and great success at the Sundance Film Festival. It's about a young film student, Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne) in 1980s England, who falls in love with a man, Anthony (Tom Burke), who isn't quite who she thinks.

'All I See Is You' — Streaming Aug. 7 Movieclips Trailers on YouTube All I See Is You is about a woman, Gina (Blake Lively), who regains her sight after being blind for her entire life. But this being a psychological drama, everything doesn't go smoothly after that, as she and her husband, James (Jason Clarke), keep secret after awful secret from each other.

'Free Meek' — Streaming Aug. 9 Amazon Prime Video on YouTube Rapper Meek Mill was arrested and sentenced to prison in 2017 for violating his probation. He has now been released, but the case caused outrage, particularly because of his harsh sentencing and the length of his probation. This Amazon Original series is an investigation into his case with a focus on criminal justice reform.

'Avengers: Endgame' — Rent/Buy Aug. 13 Marvel Entertainment on YouTube If somehow you don't know what the highest grossing film of all time is about, well, it stars a whole bunch of Marvel superheroes who come together to bring back the half of all living creatures on Earth who disappeared due to a pretty epic snap.

'Photograph' — Streaming Aug. 16 Amazon Studios on YouTube This Amazon Original is a romantic comedy about a photographer in Mumbai, Rafi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who fakes an engagement after being pressured to marry by his grandmother. Of course, the faux-fiancés end up forming a real connection.

'Pokémon Detective Pikachu' — Rent/Buy Aug. 20 Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube A Pikachu who works as a detective and is voiced by Ryan Reynolds will never not be strange, but now, you can watch this weirdness from the comfort of your own home.

'Poms' — Rent/Buy Aug. 20 STX Entertainment on YouTube Poms is about a woman with cancer named Martha (Diane Keaton), who moves into a retirement community. At first she's not exactly interested in making friends, but she eventually forms a cheerleading squad with her neighbors, played by Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier, and Rhea Perlman, among others.

'Tolkien' — Rent/Buy Aug. 20 FoxSearchlight on YouTube Tolkien is a biopic about the early life of Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien. It stars Nicholas Hoult as the writer, along with Lily Collins as Edith Bratt, his future wife.

'A Simple Favor' — Streaming Aug. 21 Lionsgate Movies on YouTube A Simple Favor stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively as a mommy vlogger and a very mysterious woman with quite the past, respectively. It's a comedy, it's a thriller, and it's full of surprises.

'Mission: Impossible — Fallout' — Streaming Aug. 23 Paramount Pictures on YouTube The sixth Mission: Impossible movie brings back Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt once again. This time, he's after stolen plutonium and fighting in restrooms.

'The Lincoln Lawyer' — Streaming Aug. 26 Lionsgate Movies on YouTube This crime drama, based on the Michael Connelly novel of the same name, stars Matthew McConaughey. And if you're wondering why he's called the Lincoln Lawyer, it's because his office is a Lincoln Town Car.

'A Dog's Journey' — Rent/Buy Aug. 27 Universal Pictures on YouTube A Dog's Journey is about a dog who is reincarnated as several different dogs, so that he is able to follow the same people throughout their entire lives. It will be available to rent or buy at the end of the month for any time you need a good cry.

'Carnival Row' — Streaming Aug. 30 Amazon Prime Video on YouTube Carnival Row is a new Amazon Original series starring Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom, and it has a unique premise: "A Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures. Feared by humans, they are forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom."

'Failure To Launch' — Streaming Aug. 31 Paramount Movies on YouTube This rom com with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew McConaughey is about a man whose parents want him to move out of their home so badly that they hire a woman to fake a relationship. Does the fake relationship turn real? You'll have to watch and find out.

'Godzilla' — Streaming Aug. 31 Godzilla: King of the Monsters on YouTube This take on the Godzilla story from 2014 stars Bryan Cranston, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. There are a ton of Godzilla movies out there; this is the one that had a sequel come out this year.

'Hellboy II: The Golden Army' — Streaming Aug. 31 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Another Hellboy movie came out this year, with a new director and cast. But this Hellboy is the sequel to the 2004 version. It's directed by Guillermo del Toro and stars Ron Perlman.

'Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist' — Streaming Aug. 31 NickAndNorahMovie on YouTube Nick (Michael Cera) and Norah (Kat Dennings) go on an adventure one night in New York City that involves finding drunken friends, avoiding exes, locating their favorite band's secret show, and the top indie music of 2008.

'Poltergeist II: The Other Side' — Streaming Aug. 31 Bunch of Trailers on YouTube This 1986 sequel to Poltergeist is, once again, about a family being haunted. Fun fact: It was nominated for both an Oscar and a Razzie.

'The Fifth Element' — Streaming Aug. 31 TNT on YouTube The Fifth Element, starring Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich, and Gary Oldman, is about trying to save the Earth from destruction in the 23rd century — except even weirder than that.