Sheer is a perennial trend of red-carpet season: Perfectly placed panels, full naked designs, and transparent overlays are awards-show staples, and that didn't change for the final celebration of the season. All the sheer dresses at the 2020 Oscars red carpet prove that see-through looks will never leave.

Gwyneth Paltrow already served a major sheer moment this year. At the 2020 Golden Globes, the Politician actor appeared in a camel-hued gown dripping in diamonds. Paltrow chose a ruffled bikini-style top and high waisted briefs as her under layer, but the crux of the dress was the dramatic, long-sleeved sheer overlay. The piece featured a high-neck, layers of perfectly spaced ruffles at the bottom of the sleeve, and a slow gradient in voluminous opaque ruffles in a ballgown silhouette. The look was her first of award season and is still one of the most obvious examples of how sheer styles are common facets of red carpet fashion.

On the Oscars red carpet, sheer appeared yet again. With stars like Scarlett Johansson and Gal Gadot rocking the trend, one thing's for sure: This look will never go away. Whether it was see-through paneling or a full naked dress, here are all the sheer looks from the 2020 Oscars.

Scarlett Johansson Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Oscar nominee looks as polished as the Oscar statue she could potentially take home with her tonight.

Rooney Mara Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rooney Mara never disappoints in classic black, adding sexiness with a sheer, lingerie-inspired lace bodice.

Gal Gadot Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The sultry, sheer black long-sleeved bodice is a definite contrast from Gadot's fun, layered pink skirt.