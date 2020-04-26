Although the Saturday Night Live cast filmed their April 25 episode at their respective homes, that just meant there were an inordinate number of celebrity cameos. SNL this week featured appearances from Bad Bunny, Jason Sudeikis, an understated musical performance from Miley Cyrus, Charles Barkley, and a political cold open from Brad Pitt, among others.

Of course, it's much easier for celebrities to drop by now that they're doing so from home instead of schlepping down to Studio 8H. And SNL had set a high bar for themselves during their first at-home episode. The April 11 installment featured a short monologue from Tom Hanks, a cameo from Larry David, and appearances from an array of former SNL castmembers during a heartfelt tribute to the late Hal Willner.

Fortunately, they were up to the challenge this week, too. A staggering 10 celebrities showed up — either to perform a song (as in Cyrus's case), to play themselves, or to portray a character (see: Brad Pitt). And while these entertainers were obviously all participating from a distance, SNL made it feel seamless, even incorporating video calls into some of the sketches. Here's everyone who stopped by (er, called in) on Saturday night.

Brad Pitt Saturday's episode opened with Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci, translating some of Trump's recent comments and thanking the first responders. Later in the episode, he also introduced surprise musical guest Miley Cyrus.

Charles Barkley & DJ Khaled Barkley has been back in the public eye, due to the release of ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance. The former NBA star appeared on the SNL sketch "What Up With That," in which Kenan Thompson reprised his easily distracted talk show host, DeAndre Cole. Although he didn't get to say much, DJ Khaled also made a cameo. In a recurring joke throughout every "What Up with That" sketch, host DeAndre Cole dances and sings around the stage, never making any headway with his numerous guests (poor Lindsey Buckingham never stands a chance). Khaled did, however, slip in his catchphrase at the end. After Thompson's character thanked Khaled for his appearance, the musician said, "Well, I guess that was another one."

Jason Sudeikis & Fred Armisen Former SNL castmembers Fred Armisen and Jason Sudeikis reprised their "What Up with That" characters — Armisen as a background saxophone player and Sudeikis as a man who dances joyously in a red tracksuit. Twitter was delighted.

Adam Sandler & Rob Schneider Pete Davidson sang yet another song during Saturday's episode — this time, it was about how bored he was at home. Adam Sandler (and Rob Schneider in a brief cameo outside Sandler's door) made a remote appearance.

Bad Bunny On Saturday night, Thompson again played former Boston Red Sox player David "Big Papi" Ortiz. Bad Bunny made a surprise appearance as himself, but in the SNL universe, he was also Ortiz's Puerto Rican cousin. The "Callaita" singer sold Thompson's character a "big-ass pot" — whilst wearing uncharacteristically large sunglasses, it should be noted.

Miley Cyrus The pop star showed up and played a stripped-down rendition of Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here," while sitting next to a bonfire.