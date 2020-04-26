During Saturday Night Live's second At-Home edition on April 25, a familiar face showed up to comment on President Trump's recent suggestion that disinfectant could be "injected" to cure COVID-19. Brad Pitt played Dr. Anthony Fauci on SNL, where he poked fun at the president's now-infamous White House briefing.

For background, Dr. Fauci is on Trump's White House Coronavirus Task Force. During Pitt's Cold Open, audiences watched footage of Trump comments, after with Fauci tried to translate what exactly the president was saying. After Trump's quote claiming that several companies, with whom he'd had meetings, were "gonna have vaccines I think relatively soon," Pitt's Fauci clarified, "'Relatively soon' is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of Earth? Sure!"

After Trump said, "Anybody that needs a test gets a test," Pitt also responded to Trump's recent claim that anyone can get their hands on a Coronavirus test with, "When he said, 'Everyone can get a test,' what he meant was, 'Almost no one.'"

